New York kills off another man named 'Floyd' after laying him off from his firefighter job to pay for illegals

Where are the protests now that New York City has killed off an innocent man named 'Floyd'?

There ought to be a few, because a completely blameless man suffered an untimely death and was left high and dry without needed benefits for his funeral and young family, based on the city's prioritization of illegals over city needs.

Dereke Floyd, age 36, died of an heart attack after being "fired" or laid off, from his job as New York firefighter based on a wave of city cutbacks brought on by its looming 'bankruptcy,' as its mayor put it based on its lavish welcome for illegal aliens.

He leaves behind a loving 34-year-old widow, and two small children.

Back in November, the New York Post noted that this was coming:

The NYPD’s force will be reduced to just 29,000 cops by the end of fiscal year 2025 — the lowest level since the mid-90s — amid a slew of city-wide budget cuts revealed by Mayor Eric Adams Thursday as the Big Apple grapples with its multi-billion-dollar migrant crisis. Under City Hall’s newly unveiled updated 2024 financial plan, the next five police academy classes will be axed — essentially decimating an already strained department as roughly 4,500 officers are expected to leave their ranks within the next 18 months. Firefighters are also in the firing line with FDNY members who are on “long-term light duties” — meaning they’ve been injured on the job or are out sick — being forced into early retirement or fired under the plan.

Floyd was one of the men on "long-term light duties" and it didn't take a genius to figure out that there would be tragic cases his, not because he was faking it, as some reputedly do, but because he had a bona fide heart condition, with heart attacks, dating from 2019, and was desperately trying to get back onto regular duty before the mayor axed him.

According to the New York Post:

An FDNY firefighter has died of a heart attack just months after he was fired as part of the city’s effort to free up funds for its migrant crisis — leaving his grieving widow and kids struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Derek Floyd, 36, suffered cardiac arrest and passed away April 15, four months after the city gave him the boot as part of a larger effort to pare staff and pay for housing and services for the tens of thousands of migrants flooding the Big Apple. Floyd was one of about 10 fire department employees who had been on “long-term duty” — either injured on the job and given office work or out sick for an extended period — and fired weeks before Christmas, FDNY sources told The Post.

And yes, he got stiffed, this, after serving three terms with the Marines in the Middle East, and then signing on to become a New York firefighter:

Floyd had been just shy of vesting additional medical benefits for his family and more than $600,000 worth of death benefits when he was booted, leaving his family with nothing despite his years of service. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Floyd’s 34-year-old widow, Cristine, told The Post of the family’s experience. “I think it definitely took a toll once they let him go,” she said of her husband’s firing. “He always tried to, like, stay positive about it, and he wasn’t really angry.

A blameless man, a contributor to society, a hard working role model for his children, thrown away by the city based on his health condition, solely to pay for five-star hotel accommodations for illegals.

Replacement theory, anyone? This case looks literal. Was he forced to take the mRNA vaccine for COVID, too? Just asking. How is that for gratitude for service?

It is an outrage, and New Yorkers and others are stepping forward with a GoFundMe to try to fill the void, raising $62,000 of a $90,000 goal as of this writing.

But the real outrage is in the human cost here, in that this man, even if he was beyond repair and would have died early, nevertheless would have been looked out for as a member of the New York City fire department. He wasn't. He was hung out to dry and all because of the city's devotion to giving illegals the finest in food, shelter, transportation, hotels, medical care, education, computers, tablets, cellphones, legal help, life-coaching and everything else they could desire. Come here illegally from another country, get whatever you want. Fall ill in the line of duty and you will be thrown out into the streets to prevent the city from paying money for your care.

If this doesn't turn a few heads in New York as to their voting habits, what will? It's time to throw the bums out in that city, and take care of the people who serve New York.

