New study: cultural enrichers from sub-Saharan Africa live in French social housing by a ‘hugely disproportionate degree’

Import the tribes of the third world, get the tribe mentality of the third world.

According to the findings of a new study, sub-Saharan migrants in Franche are sucking up a majority of the social housing resources, by a “hugely disproportionate degree.”

Here’s the scoop, from Thomas Brooke via Remix News:

Exclusive data from a joint study into those occupying social housing in France has revealed that sub-Saharan African migrants are benefiting from taxpayer-subsidized living more than any other migrant background or French national to a hugely disproportionate degree.

So what is that “hugely disproportionate degree” you ask? Well, per Brooke:

The report conducted by the Immigration and Demography Observatory in collaboration with the Foundation for Political Innovation (Fondapol) think tank found that 57 percent of those originating from the African region are living in social housing across France. Even more concerning is the fact that 63 percent of descendants of these immigrants also occupy social housing, suggesting a generational trend of sub-Saharan migrant communities continuing to live off the state.

And, lastly:

The percentage of French citizens living in social housing is 11 percent, the report adds.

So… that means 89% of the people living in social housing are not French citizens. Yet, it’s French citizens who foot the bill for all this social housing.

So weird, right? Who would have ever anticipated such a revelation? I mean, these people just walked straight out of the third world with no money and no job skills, and no desire to assimilate to the culture and moral precepts of the Judeo-Christian West—because as the narrative goes, the West is evil, having colonized and exploited its way across the world, and it is the non-Westerners who are the true innovators and world-builders, which is why they’re now marketed as cultural enrichers.

Now if you disobey the “final, most essential command” to “reject the evidence of your eyes and ears” then you’re living in reality, and you could have easily predicted these results; everywhere in Europe that these African migrants settle, an absolute hellhole of filth, crime, and anarchy shortly emerges. Here’s a little sample, via X user @RadioGenoa:

"French natives work for me, they are my slaves! I receive €600 from RSA, €300 from local mission, €300 from APL and social workers pay me for electricity and gas”, says African immigrant. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/D2xgEaqnp1 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 2, 2024

And:

“Asylum seeker” in Germany is very angry perhaps because he didn't receive his pocket money. https://t.co/IJCJ9eINOG pic.twitter.com/QrM61m0qrn — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 2, 2024

And:

North African asylum seeker devastates 56 cars parked in Rome. A week later he takes the head off statue of Madonna in a church with a machete, devastates a telephone booth and sows chaos among citizens. Some call this “cultural enrichment.” pic.twitter.com/V49iGWfM4u — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 2, 2024

And:

“Asylum seekers" have just arrived illegally in Spain and show us their intentions. Soon in your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/ht6TucXiN6 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 31, 2024

You mean to tell me that people like this are mooching off of the French taxpayers instead of contributing to make a stronger and more prosperous France? What a shock.

The third world isn’t dirty, impoverished, unstable, violent, etc., for any other reason but one: the moral foundations of third world cultures are not rooted in the Judeo-Christian ethics of the West, but in the paganism of the old world, or the political doctrine that is Islam. There are no ideals of Golden Rules, no imperatives to turn the other cheek, and no calls to die to self so that others might live in peace and liberty.

Europe, wake up.

