National ‘pro-life’ group endorses another not-so-pro-life candidate

Today I came across an exclusive report by Frankie Stockes and published over at the National File, revealing that the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA) had endorsed Representative Carol Miller, a “Republican” incumbent from West Virginia. Here’s the group’s announcement, posted to X last week:

Congresswoman @CarolMillerWV never stops fighting for West Virginia's pro-life values in Congress. That's why she has a perfect A+ on our scorecard and endorsing her for re-election is an easy call. Thank you for your pro-life, pro-MOM advocacy! — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) April 17, 2024

A little contradictory, when you consider Miller’s voting record; here are the details, via Stockes:

Groups that claim to be pro-life and claim to be fighting to protect pre-born babies are issuing 2024 congressional endorsements to candidates like West Virginia GOP Rep. Carol Miller, who’s voted to expand abortion and fund it with taxpayer dollars.

This didn’t surprise me in the least.

Arizona’s Martha McSally, one of the slimiest RINOs to ever make it to Washington D.C., repeatedly voted for bills that included funding for Planned Parenthood (PP); she made headlines for breaking with Republican hold-outs pushing for a government shutdown because PP was still included as a recipient of taxpayer funds. She even argued that sure, the abortion business does murder a lot of babies, and it apparently does harvest organs from living infants, but it also provides necessary “health care” to her constituents, and it certainly wasn’t worth a government shutdown. Now, McSally also had an “A+” rating from the SBA, having received the group’s endorsement on a number of occasions.

Furthermore, McSally was one of the few Republicans in the Senate who refused to sign an amicus brief petitioning the SCOTUS to revisit Roe v. Wade and consider overturning what was so obviously judicial activism (this was pre-reversal); as you might have guessed, she found herself allied with other pro-aborts, including Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, and RINOs like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. (If you’re for abortion in any capacity, then you’re not actually pro-life, you’re just limited-abortion.)

Oh, and when Arizona Republicans saw the writing on the wall in early 2022, realizing that Roe was probably going to be reversed (it was), they quickly passed legislation to “limit” abortion in Arizona through the first 15 weeks…which just meant that they enshrined it into law through the first 15 weeks, which is when a majority of aborted children in AZ are aborted; SBA touted that bill as a win. Here’s this, from SBA itself, discovered by Stockes and shared with me earlier today:

The national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) celebrated today as the Arizona Legislature passed S.B. 1164, legislation to stop late abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill now heads to Governor Doug Ducey (R) for his signature.

Prior to the passing of this bill, the reversal of Roe would have meant that abortion would have been almost totally outlawed in the state, because Arizona already had an abortion law on the books—the very same one that’s been causing all the ruckus in the state over the past few weeks—it’s an 1864 statute with severe restrictions on a mother’s ability to pay for the murder of her preborn child. Heaven forbid, right?

As a “national advocacy group weighing in on Arizona politics,” I can only assume SBA knew about the 1864 pro-life law, which means I can only assume supporting the 15-weeks hall pass was intentional.

So, let’s just take the opportunity to remind ourselves that too many “pro-life” groups don’t really want abortion to end.

Were it not for a reality in which a government allows innocent and precious babies in the womb to be starved, poisoned, sucked apart, or drawn and quartered by the abortionist’s serrated clamps, massive “pro-life” foundations would be out of business, and those millions of dollars raised to “end abortion” would dry right up. Is it even surprising that “pro-life” groups wouldn’t want the gravy train to come to a screeching halt? I mean, they are a business after all, and like any other business, do the people making money want to be out of a job? Of course not. What about when it’s a highly-lucrative job, like “pro-life advocacy” at SBA? Again, not a chance.

Let’s just take a look at the 2022 year: SBA brought in $22,120,154 in revenue—yes, that’s more than 22 million dollars—with almost all the “key employees and officers” (executives) making six-figure salaries; the “charity’s” president alone raked in $424,827—this is literally a bigger salary than the president of the United States—taking home another $14,003 in “other” (benefits, bonuses).

This is exactly why the Republican Party—both the national apparatus and state-level ones too—never fight for true conservatives, and why they sabotage grassroots movements. If an avalanche of conservatives were to make it into office, like most voters want, that means problems would be solved, the border would be closed, and the spending sprees, kickbacks, lining of pockets, and slush funds would come to a grisly end.

A neck-and-neck back-and-forth, with nothing ever more than a slim majority for “either” party (let’s be honest, two parties is an illusion), is where the money is. We’re always on the cusp of either totally losing something precious to the Democrat left for good, or we’re about to finally conquer and secure our rights for good—all it takes is just a rush of donations, just a little more money for the politicians and activists (who immediately sell out our values at the first chance they get) waging the battles about which we care….

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.