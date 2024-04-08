Mirror, mirror on the wall, who threatens Democracy the most this Fall?

“Democracy is on the ballot.” Underdog President Biden and his campaign are beating drums proclaiming that former President Trump is a “threat to democracy.” They claim that Trump was the ringmaster of the January 6th so-called Insurrection. They have formed a Californian chorus of Congresswoman Pelosi, Congressman Schiff, and Congressman Swalwell to alert us to every democracy-damaging action Trump takes. By now, most of us understand what they are saying.

Frontrunner former President Trump, who has been dancing since 2015 to avoid the onslaught of bullets coming at his feet, still contends that he wants to Make America Great Again. His supporters do not see him as a threat. His supporters see him as a patriotic American trying to protect this country from globalism, communism, and mindless wokism.

Biden, who currently occupies the White House, has all the king’s horses, all the king’s men, and the DOJ on his side of this dispute. Trump is currently leading in the polls, showing that many here in the USA side with him and his vision for America.

The hyperbolic language from both sides warns us that America will not survive if we elect the wrong man on November 6, 2024. I am right there with all the “nervous Nellies” fretting about the next seven months.

A funny thing happened on the way to the fall election last week. Another presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Junior, was interviewed by Erin Burnett on CNN’s show OUTFRONT. Burnett’s mission was to get Kennedy to agree with all the king’s horses and all the king’s men that Trump was an existential threat to democracy. His response did not match her expectations:

RFK: Listen, I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy. And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent. I can say that because I just won a case in the federal Court of Appeals and now before the Supreme Court that shows that he started censoring not just me -- 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me. No president in the country has ever done that. The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force the social media companies, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to CISA, to NIH to censor his political critics. President Biden, the first president in history, used the Secret -- his power over the Secret Service to deny Secret Service protection to one of his political opponents for political reasons. He’s weaponizing the federal agencies. Those are really critical threats to democracy.

If RFK’s words had come from Victor Davis Hanson or some other respected conservative, they would have quickly evaporated like the morning dew, but these words came from a donkey, a well-known Democrat who is being abused by Joe Biden.

Erin Burnett, like King Balak in the Old Testament, wanted RFK to curse Trump for her viewers. RFK did not play along. He told us the truth and answered the question about who is the greatest threat to democracy this fall.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.

Image: YouTube screen grab.