Mayorkas assures Congress that replacement theory is 'preposterous'

Mr. Credibility is back again.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Senate the idea that the illegal migrants he's mass-releasing into the U.S. might just have something to do with replacing the voters with newly minted Democrats was "preposterous."

In fact, it was an "insult," based on all the 'work' he said he was doing to create legal pathways to mass migration.

He never answered the question that was put in front of him, but made an umbrageous denial of sorts in a testy exchange with Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana:

It's quite a denial, because it's pretty obvious that's what's going on as thousands of migrants flood the cities, and more to the point, it's what the public believes is going on.

In fact, coming from Mayorkas, it's more likely to mean it's completely true. This is the same guy who assured the public that 'the border is secure' until he was forced by the reality shown from the television cameras and the city streets to admit it wasn't. He's lied repeatedly about numbers of illegals released into the country, about detention beds filled up that weren't, and every possible matter this side of COVID that it's possible to lie about.

Mayorkas was slippery as always in his denial, refusing to answer Kennedy's question about congressional representation at all, yet seemed to admit that he was mass releasing all comers into the country under the rubric that it was now legal and he was making it 'legal' with legal 'pathways.'

Congress, of course, is responsible for setting immigration numbers, so his release of illegals, along with his de facto declaration that he has made them 'legal' was pretty much a confirmation that Biden's open borders are all about replacement theory.

My transcript:

KENNEDY: ...Again, it gives me no joy to say this, I think well more than a majority of the American people think that as a result of your behavior, and President Biden's behavior, our Southern border is an open, bleeding wound. I think they believe that our Southern border is chaotic. I think a vast majority of the American people believe that a lot of it is political. I think a vast majority of the American people believe that it is chaotic by design. And that all of this is intentional. And I think a vast majoirty of the American people, who don't trust you, believe in legal immigration, they don't believe in illegal immigration. And they think you do. And they think President Biden does. And they think that's why the border is open, and they think that your attitude, and President Biden's attitude, is that while they may be poorer under President Biden, that they're stupid enough to believe you and the president when you say that's not your problem. I think that needed to be said. Isn't it a fact that the number of illegal immigrants that you and the president allow into our country counts for congressional district reapportionment? MAYORKAS: Senator, I'm not sure I understand your question, but I can surely share with you that I disagree with its phrasing. KENNEDY: Isn't it true, Mr. Secretary, that the number of illegal immigrants that you and President Biden have allowed into our country counts for allocating electoral votes? MAYORKAS: Same answer. KENNEDY: You don't know? MAYORKAS: I don't understand your question. KENNEDY: Never crossed your mind? MAYORKAS: The notion, Senator, that we intend to allow illegal immigration is nothing short of preposterous. KENNEDY: So you do understand my question. MAYORKAS: If I may, it is disrespectful to the extraordinarily hard work that we perform, and far more importantly, that the personnel in the Department of Homeland Security and across this administration perform, to stem illegal immigration and built lawful, safe, and orderly pathways, and invest in a working system. We only wish that that bipartisan legislation about which I have not heard a critical term ... KENNEDY: Mr. Secretary, you're using up my time. You do this every single time. You do this every single time. And it's a fact, and you know it, and I know it: That the more people you allow into our country illegally, the more people are counted for reapportionment. And the more people that you allow into our country illegally, the more people are counted for allocating electoral votes. Now maybe that's a coincidence, but that's a fact. And you know that. And you have done nothing. Zero. Zilch. And in fact, the only people I know in this country who are better off today than they were four years ago are illegal immigrants! And that's as a result of your policy. I don't hate you for it, I don't hate anyone. But that's why you've been impeached.

Kennedy was fierce and direct, ratting out Mayorkas' deceptions and evasions. At least he got out of him the Mayorkas talking points about how he's working so "hard" to create legal pathways that he has no authority to create, and which aren't even legal given that U.S. law requires illegal border crossers to be detained, with "parole" allowed only in exceptional circumstances. Of course this is about replacement theory. With voters fleeing blue states, Democrats are looking for ways to replace those lost congressional seats and need warm bodies to preserve their failing flight-driven districts. Anything but change policies to bring these voters back.

He should be commended for exposing yet another bed of lies coming out of the most dishonest and unpopular member of the Biden administration, based on the fact that he's done the most damage to our rule of law and the fabric of our country itself.

