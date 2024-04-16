Mark Kelly is a confused liberal

On the first day of Trump’s trial regarding Stormy Daniels, we were once again reminded of liberals choosing words carefully to push a narrative. The trial is referenced everywhere by liberals as “Hush money” which carries connotations of guilt. If indeed money were paid by Trump’s lawyers to Stormy Daniels to make her go away (which is not uncommon in any settlement to avoid trial where there is no guilt on the part of the defendant), then it was “Just go away money,” not “Hush money.” We cannot allow the Left to corrupt our language. I will never use “hush money” in reference to this trial. I pray the readers don’t, either. It’s a trial involving Stormy Daniels. Period.

Continuing the subtle co-opting of our language, as reported in Breitbart, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was interviewed on CBS’s “Face the Nation” by Margaret Brennan about the repeal of Roe v. Wade and what that means to his State of Arizona. Placing the blame squarely on Trump, Mark says:

“Donald Trump owns this. He said just yesterday that he broke Roe v. Wade and because he did that, this enabled our court to bring back this draconian 1864 law to take away this right, send doctors to jail.” … “my first concern is women in Arizona and their health and women could die from this 1864 ruling that once again was enabled by the former president.”

Let me see if I get this right… the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization dispute that started in 2018 and got the ball rolling toward the Supreme Court was Donald Trump’s doing? And Donald Trump, even though he is proud of the decision under his watch, was somehow directly responsible for the justices in the Supreme Court making a correct legal interpretation which overturned Roe v Wade that the Constitution says nothing about a woman’s right to abortion, and that any laws on the matter be left up to the states, right? How can Mark Kelly take an oath to uphold the Constitution when apparently, he’s never read it?

Roe was made law in 1973. Doing the math, 1973 minus 1864 is 109 years. Were women dying in droves all those years before the 1973 ruling because they couldn’t get an abortion? News to me.

So where was Arizona all those years leading up to Roe? Disinterested enough to pass new laws that updated the “1864 Civil War era law?” If all those women were dying for 109 years, who owns that? Donald Trump? That antiquated law Mark Kelly is referring to “bans nearly all abortions except to save the life of the mother.” The full text of the law reads:

“A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years."

Apparently, Mark Kelly doesn’t understand that abortion is not a “right” granted by any authority other than state law since one cannot ignore the rights of the unborn, yet he uses that word in context as it if were a given.

Kelly also says that not only will women die, but doctors will go to jail. For what? For breaking the law? Isn’t that a good thing when people break the law, they are tried in a just legal system and potentially face jail time for voluntarily killing a human whose existence at some point during pregnancy has a right to life prescribed by state law?

I’m glad that Kelly believes he has an opportunity to “fix it” in his state, since, as he says “I don’t think this represents who we are in the state of Arizona.” I pray that he won’t “fix it,” but that’s just my opinion. I don’t live in Arizona. But unless Kelly changes the Constitution (good luck with that) that responsibility now falls on the Arizona state legislature, not Mark Kelly.

Image: Gage Skidmore