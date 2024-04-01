Leftists trying to lobotomize the U.S.

“The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have someone write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. Before long the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was. The world around it will forget even faster… the struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.”—Milan Kundera (The Book of Laughter and Forgetting; 1979)

This is all being done today. In — and to — the United States of America.

It is, in fact, eerily accurate.

Leftists are rewriting — and flat-out lying about -- our history, expunging existing textbooks from classrooms, and replacing them with toxic drivel like “The 1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory.” They are trashing our culture and traditions, injecting books like “All Boys Aren’t Blue” into our children’s school libraries, disparaging Christianity, and encouraging “transgenderism.”

Indeed, this is all being done today. And more. And it is, in part, why conservatives so value the lessons of the past, and of those that lived in it … and wish to conserve much of what once was.

We are in the midst of a national frontal lobotomy, being performed on us by so-called “progressives.” And, yes, a lobotomy is a form of “fundamental transformation.” Already, too many wonder who we are and what we stand for, many of them routinely spitting out drooling nonsense. (Think AOC, Joy Behar, Adam Schiff, Rachel Maddow, et al.)

The Roman Republic, the most impressive previous one, lasted for five centuries, twice as long as America has been in existence. It is painful for historian-patriots to observe what is happening now. The Roman Republic finally collapsed when too many Romans forgot what it meant to be Roman. And now too many have forgotten what it meant to be an American — or have effectively renounced their citizenship.

There are few sadder sights than a person who has lost his or her memory. Alzheimer’s is a dreadful disease that saps intellect and memory from even the most brilliant and vibrant people. In the final stages, a person often cannot even identify his closest family members. The injustice, pain and bewilderment can tear families apart. And that is for an insidious malady afflicting one person. When memory loss afflicts millions, it leads to societal devastation. Alzheimer’s occurs of natural causes. But what’s happening to our society is even worse. Americans’ memories are being deliberately stripped, negated, replaced, modified, and abused.

The New Totalitarians in academia, media, Hollywood-- and in corporate H.R. departments -- are continuously and steadfastly attempting to indoctrinate youngsters and replace the memories of older folks. In the manner of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” they seek total, unthinking uniformity of thought and allegiance. And they are snatching minds.

In this regard, contrary to their incessant proclamations, diversity is their most hated enemy, not their overarching goal.

“In God We Trust,” “E Pluribus Unum,” “Natural Rights,” “Give me liberty or give me death,” “limited government of, by, and for the people,” and the First and Second Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, are all -- with other founding principles — in the process of being “memory-holed” by the liberty-hating elites that rule over us.

If they are successful in their endeavor, every person who sacrificed their life, from the Revolutionary and Civil War through Afghanistan, from Lexington and Concord to Antietam to Omaha Beach to Khe Sanh to Kabul, will be memory-holed, as well.

As will the country they fought to birth, enhance, and preserve.

