Judge releases illegals who charged through El Paso border fence 'on their own recognizance'

Is there anything an illegal migrant can do that will get him thrown in jail?

Not to an El Paso judge, who just released a group of migrants who last March 21 ripped away razor wire fencing to storm the U.S. border, literally invading the U.S. the way pirates or burglars do, 'on their own recognizance.'

Along the way, they tore down U.S. razor-wire fencing barriers and assaulted U.S. National Guard members.

But none of that was good enough to insist that they remain detained.

According to the Daily Wire:

On Easter Sunday a magistrate judge in El Paso, Texas, ordered the release of migrants who were charged with rioting after a large group stormed the border, tearing down razor wire and clashing with members of the Texas National Guard in the process. Presiding Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta delivered the ruling after accusing the El Paso District Attorney’s office of failing to prepare properly and thus not being ready and “not being ready to proceed with detention hearings for each defendant,” The El Paso Times reported on Sunday. “It is the ruling of the court is that all the rioting participation cases will be released on their own recognizance,” Acosta said, but court officials did confirm that any defendants who were subject to previously-ordered federal immigration holds would not be released under that order.

The judge denied the prosecution's plea for more time to prepare their cases against the thugs, and then berated them for not being properly prepared with the charges.

Which sounds like he really just wanted to let them in, violent or not. A Google search on this guy shows that he has a history of repeatedly dismissing criminals en masse into the community based on what he claims are prosecutorial errors. He did it here, and he did it here.

It's bad stuff because it tells every cartel member and human smuggler and violent foreign criminal that the border is open, so open in fact that they have a 'right' to knock down barriers into the U.S. if the prosecution isn't timely enough.

And that there's a double standard, too. While massive delays have left many January 6 "rioters" imprisoned for years without trial elsewhere, any failure to file super-swift charges on illegal foreign violent border invaders is unacceptable, so into the U.S. they come, scot-free with benefits flowing.

The amount of crime these thugs will commit now that they are inside the U.S. is unfathomable.

Border barriers are put up for a reason, and anyone who nakedly takes down those border barriers from the other side is obviously a proven criminal right there.

What's bad here is that the judge is getting away with this without sanction, endangering the community, and demonstrating that Alejandro Mayorkas isn't the only problem out there causing the border surge. It's sanctuary cities that won't hand criminals over, it's NGOs that entice migrants for federal dollars, it's border enforcement policy that won't enforce, and above all, it's judges with ideological agendas.

Solving this is going to be a lot of work for the incoming Trump administration, which will be fought by all of these bad actors in this migrant industrial complex.

And as for the criminals who just got let in, expect them to call all their relatives and tell them that if a wall is there, just break it down and come on in, the judges are on their side and they don't care about the law or community they are sworn to protect. If they don't care about the law or community, why should the criminals?

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube