John Bolton went on MSNBC to accuse President Trump of being ‘simple-minded’

John Bolton went on MSNBC to say that President Trump essentially didn’t understand how the world works, and that he didn’t really have a philosophy for his policies; Bolton continued, accusing Trump of only having one motivation: himself.

Maybe a never-Trumper warhawk like Bolton, and other career people who suck off the public trough, should explain how their policies worked better. Exactly which of Bolton’s policies achieved peace?

As far as people who were more interested in helping themselves instead of making the U.S. and world safer, I can think of no better examples than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. They spent a lot of their career in D.C., selling access to foreign parties, lining their families’ pockets.

Here’s the Bolton story though, from Breitbart:

Bolton: Trump ‘Has Simple-Minded Ideas About How the World Works’ Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s ‘Deadline’ that former President Donald Trump had ‘simple-minded ideas about how the world works.’ Bolton said, ‘I think it’s important to understand, and this is especially important for Trump critics to understand, he doesn’t have a philosophy. He doesn’t think in policy terms, as that’s conventionally understood in Washington. He thinks in anecdotal, ad hoc, transactional terms, seeing through the prism of how does this benefit Donald Trump.’

Below are some foreign policy examples of the brilliant “adults” of the progressive Democrat cabal, who apparently do understand the world:

Obama, not Trump, refused to honor the U.S. commitment to put missile shields in the Czech Republic and Poland, which appeased Putin.

Obama, not Trump, told Russia that he would be more “flexible” after he won the election.

Obama and Biden, not Trump, refused to give weapons to Ukraine when Russia attacked:

Ukraine to Get More U.S. Aid, but Not Weapons; Obama Refuses to Budge on Lethal Aid Despite Poroshenko’s Passionate Plea in Congress

It is obvious that it is Obama and Biden who effectively colluded with Russia, not Trump.

Obama, not Trump, shipped $1.7 billion in unmarked bills to Iranian tyrants to appease them.

Obama, not Trump, dictatorially ended an investigation into a billion-dollar drug-running operation by terrorists sponsored by Iran:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

Now what did “simple-minded” Trump accomplish? All while fighting a cabal of entrenched bureaucrats, anti-American operatives, and the sellouts in Congress? A lot.

Trump knew that energy independence and keeping oil prices low would help all Americans, and keep money out of adversaries’ hands (like Russian and Iran), which in turn helped people around the globe. Of course, when the sophisticated adults got back in charge they reversed those policies and prices shot up. It is great that they helped Russia and Iran wage terrorism.

While “simple-minded” Trump knows that reasonably priced and reliable energy makes an economy thrive, the sophisticates somehow believe they could control the climate, and seek to destroy reasonably priced energy—this hurts everyone except the green pushers, but Bolton doesn’t seem to care. Democrat staffers, posing as MSNBC journalists, certainly don’t care.

A “simple-minded” person like Trump understands that Russia, Iran, China, and other oil producers don’t give a hoot about their carbon footprints; career sophisticates like John Kerry only pretend that they do, and will cripple themselves for the agenda.

Career bureaucrats and politicians continually promised to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem without following through; “simple-minded” Trump just did it, and I am sure the reason he did it was to help himself.

“Simple-minded” Trump took out Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani. The sophisticates thought that was dangerous.

“Simple-minded” Trump and his unpaid son-in-law succeeded in getting sworn enemies in the Middle East to work together, and sign the historic Abraham peace accords. Somehow the brilliant career bureaucrats couldn’t accomplish anything like that.

“Simple-minded” Trump somehow knew that the way to get Iran to behave was to cut off their funds with economic sanctions and open domestic oil, diminishing Iranian oil. The geniuses in the Obama administration and Biden administration somehow believe that bringing Iran to heel, which spreads terrorism around the world and pledges death to America and Israel, means enriching the nation by hundreds of billions of dollars. That works well, doesn’t it?

Of course, Reagan also knew that the way to destroy the Soviet Union was to bankrupt them. I guess he was “simple-minded” too.

“Simple-minded” Trump started developing the Space Force—like “simple-minded” Reagan who started missile defense. The adults in the room never had the vision to do those things.

“Simple-minded” Trump told NATO members to pay what they promised for defense and told them they shouldn’t depend on Russia for their energy. He was laughed at for his suggestions.

“Simple-minded” Trump never left Americans to die while under attack in Libya, without lifting a finger to save them, like Hillary and Obama did, because they were more concerned about themselves and their powerful government position.

“Simple-minded” Trump didn’t abandon a military base in Afghanistan, and clear out a prison with terrorists. Nope, that was the educated ones.

Trump didn’t draw the line in the sand for Syria and refused to enforce it. Nope, that was Obama.

“Simple-minded” Trump knows that the military is meant to keep the U.S. and the world safe from adversaries—peace through strength—not to focus on pronouns or fictional “right-wing extremists.”

“Simple-minded” Trump can tell the difference between men and women. Sadly, a lot of supposedly educated people have trouble with that simple science.

“Simple-minded” Trump knows that walls work and that we must have a secure border to keep America safe; no one in the Biden administration and most journalists don’t care how many terrorists and gang members flow through or how many people die. They also don’t seem to care how many children and women are trafficked.

“Simple-minded” Trump cut off travel from China when the virus hit. Career people like Biden, Pelosi, and Fauci called Trump a “xenophobe” for taking that sensible step.

Trump put severe sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline; the brilliant Biden lifted them. Biden and his team of foreign policy experts loved funding Russia and Iran.

Trump put in place a sensible anti-espionage program against the Chinese, and Biden shut it down because he didn’t want to be perceived as unfair to the communists;

DOJ shuts down China-focused anti-espionage program The China Initiative is being cast aside largely because of perceptions that it unfairly painted Chinese Americans and U.S. residents of Chinese origin as disloyal.

Now, Biden is welcoming thousands of military-aged men via our open border each month.Who is really simple-minded?

“Simple-minded” Trump kept the world much safer which helped everyone. It is a shame that a person like Bolton, with tunnel vision, doesn’t care.

It is a shame that most people posing as journalists, who are actually Democrat campaign workers. don’t care about facts or results—only destroying Trump and other Republicans.

The choice gets easier every day. Vote for “simple-minded” Trump, who kept the world safer and energy prices low, or vote for Biden, or anyone else like him who wants to remake and destroy America, pretending that they can control the climate, and that countries like Russia, China, and Iran will be brought to heel.

