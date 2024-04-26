Joe Biden visits New York to announce billions for massive tech company with ties to WEF, and his presence costs a small local restaurant big bucks

Everything about the old man, from his spending priorities to his presence, is bad for the American middle class. Here’s what Elizabeth Heckman reported today, via Fox News:

NY restaurant owner set back by Biden's visit as streets close during peak hours: ‘A financial hit’ A New York restaurant owner said Thursday that President Biden’s visit to Syracuse would cause a ‘financial hit’ to his business, as the president touted the state of the economy and job creation. Dr. Fahed Saada, owner of Pita Dream, told ‘Fox & Friends First’ he was ‘suddenly’ informed that the streets in front of his business would be closed for 12 hours during peak business hours, forcing him to cancel the services of third-party delivery groups. ‘That's a major source of our sales at Pita Dream,’ Saada said. ‘This will be a financial hit for us.’

Biden was in town to announce another $6 billion in “investments” which is just code for crony capitalism, or Big Business handouts. It is wealth redistribution, taking what the hardworking, taxpaying middle class earned and handing it over to massive tech companies, who hate us, our values, and the West.

Here are the details from a White House press release:

Today, President Biden will travel to Syracuse, New York, to announce that the Department of Commerce has reached a preliminary agreement with Micron to provide up to ~$6.14 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Classic Biden—while bloviating about the economic miracle worker he thinks he is, the little guy just trying to survive his terrible economy gets crushed. Here’s what else Saada had to say about the forced closure:

Saada has also told some employees to ‘stand by’ on coming to work, including local high school students hoping to make extra money during their spring break. ‘It’s challenging to keep a small business running these days. This disruption will add to our challenges,’ he said.

And, as Saada may or may not know, another Biden term means massive increases in tax—here’s a blog I wrote on how the Big Guy wants a whole lot more than 10% if he “wins” this fall, so plan accordingly. Oh, and then this too:

Joe Biden is proposing the biggest middle class tax hike in modern times.



Here's his plan:



- A lower standard deduction

- A new 20% hike in small business tax rates

- Families forced to pay alternative minimum tax

And by the way, Micron has links to the World Economic Forum—here’s a video showing Sanjay Mehrotra, current president and CEO, talking about how his company sat down and met with “fellow World Economic Forum attendees” to discuss Micron’s work, which is “moving from simply collecting data, to harnessing it.” Uh yeah, I don’t think any of the people actually footing the $6 billion Micron bill (me, and you) wanted to pay for data to be “collected” and “harnessed” because obviously, these people aren’t exactly friendly to the freedom cause. Micron’s website also bears evidence of the enterprise’s ethos… it’s poisoned by ESG and DIE.

Bring back Trump now.

