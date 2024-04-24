Joe Biden slobbers over a little girl then wonders (out loud) ‘how many times’ Trump has to prove Biden and his buddies ‘can’t be trusted’

Joe Biden finally said what’s on all our minds, and posed this question before a little gaggle of ostensible supporters: “How many times does he [President Trump] have to prove we can’t be trusted?”

It was just too perfect a Freudian slip, too embarrassing a gaffe; see below:

WOW❗️🫨 Joe Biden actually told the truth for once❗️ pic.twitter.com/XgKzCnnNEp — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) April 24, 2024

I really couldn’t have said it better myself.

That’s all folks! Even Biden himself, the Democrat promoted by all the other Democrats to the highest federal office in the land, says they’re a group of people not to be trusted—not just for any ol’ reason though, but based on a “prove[n]” record. Which is…?

They’re liars. I lack the word count to do this point justice, so I’ll stick to the first examples that come to mind. Joe said he inherited a bad economy, but now, it’s the “strongest” it’s ever been—inflation, the inability to afford groceries, multiple cost-of-living crises, historic credit card debt, historic national debt, the diminishing prospect of home ownership for the average American, and would prove otherwise.

How about everything that ever came out of Adam Schiff’s mouth about Trump being a Russian asset? The “51 former intelligence officials” who declared the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” Russian propaganda? The lies told by Obama’s deep-staters to the FISA courts to spy on Trump and his allies? Biden’s plagiarism that forced him to drop out of two presidential runs? In how many different circumstances has Beau Biden died? Joe “never” talked business with his son? Again, the silly pseudonyms and aliases from Joe would prove otherwise.

They’re traitors. They’ve completely dissolved our border, begging third world welfare classes and hostile armies to invade; they also literally just waved Ukrainian flags in the “American” Congress after voting to send the corrupt nation another $61 billion. They tell us they’re coming to take our guns, and the Second Amendment doesn’t “exist” in their courtrooms.

They’re money-launderers. Untraced billions to Ukraine and discussions of 10% for the Big Guy?

They’re literal communists. Their policies of course give them away, but they’re also openly communist—Raúl Grijalva, a prominent Democrat congressman, got his feet wet in politics by leading Marxist groups as a “young activist” and was deeply-involved with the official Communist Party USA.

They film hardcore gay porn in our law-making buildings. Enough said.

They’re bigots. Who in the world tells black voters that if they’re even considering Trump, then they’re not really black? And using the term “roaches” as he looks at the black children around him? Seriously?

They love Nazis, both the Hitler kind and the Hamas kind. Whether they’re funding the Ukrainian Azov Battalion units that proudly bear Nazi symbols, or supporting the terrorists calling for the extermination of Jews across the world, they can’t help but embrace ideas of hateful supremacy.

They’re pedophilic perverts. There’s a reason the “Hidin’ from Biden” slogan made sense; one need only read Ashley Biden’s (alleged) diary for (alleged) confirmation, and Biden’s own son had the old man saved as “Pedo Pete” in his contact list. They push sexual mutilation on precious children, applaud a 10-year-old boy dancing in drag at a gay bars as homosexuals shower him with dollar bills, and they die on the hill of erotic and graphic books with gay and pedophilic sex scenes in school libraries. Also, scenarios like this, which is just one of many:

A simple comparison of two videos says a lot. pic.twitter.com/FIdTpS3LoX — 🦌🐖 Deplorable Honkey 🎣🦃 (@1DeplHonkey) April 24, 2024

If you’re an old man and you’re salivating on a child as you also flick your tongue on her arm, you’re definitely a pedophile, because that’s definitely sexual assault. (For appropriate behavior between grandfathers and children, refer to the guy in the video on the right.)

Seriously I mean it’s no secret there weren’t actually 81 million of them, but there have to be at least some Biden supporters in existence, so I’d like to know, what’s it going to take to prove that the Democrats, but especially Biden and his accomplices can’t be trusted? I mean, he said it himself, so will this finally be enough to wake them from their superiority-complex induced stupor?

