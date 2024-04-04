Joe Biden openly goes to war against Israel

(Be sure to read Monica Showalter’s take on Joe Biden’s epic and ugly hypocrisy.)

I try not to write about the same subject twice in one day, but sometimes the news makes doing so impossible to avoid. In this case, I wrote a post earlier today about the fact that the rules of war are different when it comes to Israel (basically, it may not kill the enemy or achieve any of its military objectives). In that post, I noted that Hamas may have figured out that, if it can use its own civilians as a shield generally for its military, it can very specifically use foreign useful idiots to protect high-value targets—which is what it seems to have done with the “aid” workers. And for Hamas, if something happens to those useful idiots, all the better, as Joe Biden just demonstrated with a threat to destroy Israel.

The important thing to note here is that Hamas was probably using those “aid” workers to act as shields for a high-value military operative:

The 'accident story' is just cover for an informant. The convoy was destroyed 11km south of their dock at 1am in the morning, after going north to Gaza City delivery, then driving past their dock halfway to Rafah. They were smuggling a Hamas leader out of Gaza City past IDF. pic.twitter.com/eyik5t2trJ — שלמה חזקיהו (@ShlomoHizkiyahu) April 4, 2024

Of course, as Fusilli Spock notes, even if the useful idiots weren’t protecting a legitimate military target, they deliberately inserted themselves into a hot war zone, making themselves legitimate military targets. Death was always on the table. It’s only when Israel is a combatant in the war that these rules cease to apply.

For Biden, though, it was enough that he now had something solid to latch onto. During an hour-long phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden told Bibi that the useful idiots’ deaths required Israel immediately to surrender to Hamas. I know Biden didn’t use those exact words, but that’s what Biden meant:

A furious President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the airstrikes that killed seven aid workers were 'unacceptable' and demanded he push toward an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Biden, 81, upped the ante in the hour-long phone call on Thursday and and warned Bibi that Israel could lose American support if civilians kept getting hurt and killed. The White House said it want changes within 'hours and days.' The U.S. president has faced increasing pressure to get tougher on Netanyahu after the strike that killed seven food aid workers, including a dual American-Canadian citizen earlier this week. The call on Thursday is a turning point, with Biden saying the situation in Gaza cannot carry on like this.

We can guess at the forces driving the grotesque old man in the Oval Office when he threatens a liberal democracy and an American ally fighting for its survival.

First, Biden has always hated Israel, for he tried to do exactly the same thing in 1992 when he was a Senator and Israel was fighting against Islamists in southern Lebanon (an Israeli victory that gave Lebanon a brief respite from Islamism before Iran moved in for good).

Second, Biden desperately needs to win the Muslim vote in Michigan and Minnesota (and Ohio and elsewhere) if he is to stay in the White House. In other words, to win, he’ll pander to those states’ genocidal maniacs (who are quite open about their genocidal mania) rather than allow Israel to end an organization that is one of Iran’s worldwide agents of Islamic terrorism. Iran, incidentally, has been at war with America since 1979, notwithstanding both Obama’s and Biden’s attempts to buy it off. (“Death to America!!”)

Third, Jill told Biden to stop the war:

One of the strongest voices inside the White House urging an end to civilian casualties in Gaza is the person closest to the president: Jill Biden. At a meeting with Muslim community members at the White House on Tuesday evening, one guest told President Biden that his wife had disapproved of him coming to the meeting because of Mr. Biden’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas. Mr. Biden replied that he understood. The first lady, he said, had been urging him to “Stop it, stop it now,” according to an attendee who heard his remarks. Salima Suswell, the founder of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, recounted the scene in an interview, adding that she had scribbled down the president’s statements because it was so striking to hear that the first lady felt strongly about the conflict. “He said she said, ‘Stop it, stop it now, Joe,’” Ms. Suswell said.

When you combine Biden’s antipathy to Israel with his election calculus and his wife’s moral indecency…well, Biden had no choice but to tell Israel to surrender. And “surrender” is the right word, for Biden has acknowledged that a ceasefire allows Hamas to regroup to fight another day, all without turning over the hostages, which has been Israel’s primary military objective.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, a willing Kapo who loves to shield his complicity by hiding behind the fact that his stepfather was a victim of the worst the Nazis had to offer, is excited about the thought of Israel’s imminent surrender. And please note that, even as Biden and Blinken are allegedly horrified by the American who died in Gaza while giving aid and comfort to a terrorist organization, they’ve been unmoved by the plight of those Americans whom Hamas holds hostage.

This wouldn’t be happening if Trump were in the White House. Trump would have strongly supported Israel, giving her the moral support she so badly needs in an evil, broken world. But more than that, this never would have started on October 7 if Trump had been in the White House because the world’s bad actors, from Putin to Hamas, knew that Trump would destroy them were they to upset world peace on his watch. As for Biden…well, I know what I want to say, but I won’t lower American Thinker’s tone if I actually said it.

Image: Biden and Netanyahu (edited). YouTube screengrab.