Joe Biden flubs J6 date at a fundraiser because his brain is stuck in 1944

Just four days ago, Hollywood has-been Michael Douglas came to Joe Biden’s defense, arguing that the old man who confusedly reads “pause” off of teleprompters was… “sharp as a tack.” (Biden’s “gaffe-tastic” record suggests otherwise.) Then last night, Douglas hosted a fundraiser, and this happened:

President Biden forgets date of Jan. 6 Capitol riots at glitzy fundraiser hosted by Michael Douglas President Joe Biden suffered yet another gaffe Thursday as he mixed up the date of the Jan. 6 riots during a glitzy fundraiser hosted by Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at their Westchester home. Biden, the oldest-ever US president at 81, made the blunder as he ripped his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, 77, in front of the star-studded crowd. ‘We’ll certainly never forget the dark days of June 6, January 6th, excuse me,’ the commander-in-chief said, according to a White House pool report.

The truth! From a Biden no less! Only two days ago I wrote an essay on one of Biden’s most surreal and truthful Freudian slips of all time—he questioned “how many times” does President Trump need to “prove” that Joe and the Democrats “can’t be trusted?” (It was on par with the time he admitted his cronies had put together “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”)

June 6th is an anniversary of “dark days” in American history—it’s the day of the Normandy landings. Back in 1944, almost eighty years ago, waves and waves of young American boys with everything to lose jumped off of boats and onto the beaches of France—only to get sawn in half by machine gun fire from entrenched German forces.

Let’s ignore for the moment any conspirators that may or may not have known about Pearl Harbor before it happened, and any clandestine warmongers who wanted a world war, but these American boys still paid the ultimate price for a cause that was greater than themselves. They lost their lives not because they wanted to subject others—like Joe Biden and the rest of the current political class—but because they were willing to lay down all they had to offer out of duty and dedication to the afflicted, vulnerable, and oppressed. The anniversary of their loss is a reminder that we all lost something priceless: men willing to live out a Christ-like sacrifice. “Dark days” indeed.

It’s kind of like a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde split personality, or a battling Bruce Banner and Hulk duality—Joe Biden has two very distinct entities living in his mind, the first being Dementia Joe and the other being Crooked Joe (the politician-pervert).

Now Dementia Joe is the guy who lacks the wherewithal to keep it together in public. He is the one who forgets to don the mask to hide the bigoted, elitist, perverse, stupid, and evil essence that is Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. This is the man who actually licks children on camera, degrades black people as “ain’t black” if they don’t get in line and vote for him (against their own best interest), talks about children rubbing his leg hairs in the pool, grabs children and rubs them against his nether regions, wanders off of paved paths despite his handlers directing him as obviously as a marshaller on a runway, tries to shake hands with thin air, allegedly poops his pants during meetings between heads of state…and occasionally tells the truth.

Crooked Joe is just the corrupt liar of Joe Biden’s youth, or the man who wakes up and remembers the mask—except he still publicly lusts after and fondles children.

Joe’s senility seems to be picking up speed, and I wonder, by the time the election rolls around, will he be telling more truth than lies?

