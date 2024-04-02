Is Bibi Israel's Nero?

Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East.

And Israeli citizens, unlike Iranians, even emotional, hot-headed Israelis, have the right to protest against Israel's Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and his government.



These emotional Israels who do seem to care not nor realize that their protests embolden Hamas, allowing the terrorists to dig their heels in and increase their demands.

The Israeli protests are self-defeating but I guess they take comfort being at cross purposes with their stated goals of freeing the hostages.



Hamas knew what they were doing when they took hostages. This cynical act allowed them to win the propaganda war knowing they could not win the real war. Why? Because the world eventually turns on the victims and supports the perpetrators, and when Israel is the victim, the world turns even faster. History dictates Israel can never assume a fair hearing from the U.N. or even the lasting support of America.



It is easy for me to advocate what I am about to write because I live in a gated American community, safe from the ravages of war and can suggest what Bibi must do if he has the courage and common sense to weigh the scales of the hostages, on the one hand, and the millions of Israelis, on the other.



If Bibi cannot bring himself to act logically and critically to destroy Hamas then he lacks decisive leadership capabilities. Perhaps that is what got him in the current mess in the first place.

Bibi knows the ravages of war. He fought courageously in one of Israel's finest units. He lost a brother to war.



Lamentably, he was passive Hamas dug tunnels. Is Bibi then the Israeli Nero who fiddled while Rome burned?

He and the world knows Iran's fascist regime must be defeated and fighting Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis is ducking reality and equivalent to playing the violin.



Biden lacks the courage, Obama purposely allowed Iran to become the terrorist-sponsoring nation they are, and a feckless U.S. Senate allowed Obama to violate his responsibility.



Ridding Hamas of their remaining battalions and taking out Hamas chieftain Yahya Sinwar is the only way to end this war and yes, that means placing hostage lives in peril, but they already are dying and will continue to do so.

I get no "nachas" writing this essay because I have always admired Bibi and my wife's Israeli family helped train him for government.



However, Bibi cannot avoid Hobson's Choice. The inevitable will eventually catch up with him.