Illegals now collecting more in welfare payments than disabled U.S. veterans -report

Should illegals fresh in through that hole in the border fence be getting more money than disabled U.S. veterans, some of whom are sleeping on the streets?

Only in Joe Biden's world of wide open borders.

According to Newsweek:

A family of four migrants in New York City receives more monthly funding than a family of four that includes a military veteran who receives disability compensation.

...and...

Migrants coming to New York City are being given prepaid debit cards that in certain cases, like food assistance, dwarf the amounts provided to families of legal status. For example, the average family of four's monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment is $713, but migrant families of four receive $1,400 a month. That total is also higher than military veterans' disability compensation. A veteran who has a 50 percent disability rating and a spouse and one child receives $1,255.16 once every four weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. When a child under age 18 is added to that family, the payment rises $51 to $1,306.16 a month—still nearly $100 less than what a migrant family of four receives from the prepaid card assistance.

Which is complete insanity. Illegal aliens, who are not means-tested, and in some cases are rather well-heeled, judging by their designer duds and cash paid to human-smuggling rackets to get across, shouldn't be getting a single penny from American taxpayers. It's not just that they didn't earn it. It's that immigrants have never gotten the lavish benefit packages we have seen now, making a mockery of the immigrant tradition of arriving penniless and working hard to better one's lot. We don't see that. We see the importation of a vast, unassimilated foreign underclass that will be taking U.S.welfare for generations given the lack of incentive to work and in some cases, lack of experience living any other way. The illegals coming here now are looking for an easier life and with the package now so lavish, migrants consider themselves fools for staying back home instead of coming here and taking it.

Veterans, on the other hand, those men and women who served in uniform during our endless wars in the Middle East, some of whom were discarded by the service after injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder (yes, it happens) are getting pauper's rations. Some are some addicted to drugs and in need of treatment, and some are not addicted to drugs, but nevertheless living on the streets as if they were. After being injured in the service to our country, how bitter it must be to be discarded in this manner, only to find themselves "replaced" as the new favorite of Democrats' ministrations.

The veterans who gave their all to this country should be first in line for any extra help from the government or its private sector partners in their situation. That they are thrown to the wolves and left to fend for themselves after the price they paid is outrageous. They should be given every assistance they need, plus compensation for their truncated capacity to provide for themselves. The government should be giving these people houses and everything else they need because they earned it.

Of course, that's not how the exploiters in government see it. Once used up, the service members are discarded.

As one of our American Thinker contributors, Robert J. Hain, memorably asked last year:

Why indeed.

And if the U.S. has this much money to hand out to illegals, why was it not given to the veterans in the first place? Clearly the priorities are screwed up, but more likely, Democrats are angling for illegals' votes and warm seats in their depopulated districts in order to preserve their congressional representation.

It's outrageous what is going on. And it's clearly the result of special interests gone out of control, in the quest for federal cash for their ministrations, and ultimately happening because of the leadership at the top.

Guys like Joe Biden may say they care about America's disabled veterans, but the checks cut to illegals tells a different story. Where your treasure is, so your heart will be.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, via Picryl // Public Domain Dedication