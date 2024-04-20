If they jail Trump, what’s next?

The insiders, the elites, the establishment, whatever you want to call them, are hoping our Soviet-styled Department of Justice (“show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime”) will keep rolling forward and steam-roll Donald Trump. Although the Trump base is solidly with him and has stopped listening to anything the legacy press tries to manipulate us to believe, the Department of Justice has the power to incarcerate Trump if that is the will of the court.

What then? The elephant in the room is precisely what the talking heads won’t say. We have a constitutional crisis right now. Refusal to acknowledge the elephant doesn’t make it go away. A constitutional crisis, though, is not necessarily a bad thing. It does, however, require people to think outside of the box, which makes most people uneasy. Nevertheless, when there is a great distance between what you are being told and what you are actually thinking, then change becomes inevitable and necessary. But it is not the change for which the insiders, the elites, the establishment, whatever you want to call them, are aiming.

The institutions, which are now firmly controlled by the elites, are not supposed to run this country. We are supposed to run this country. Again, the message we get bombarded with almost daily from the media has little effect on Trump’s base, but everyone is not in Trump’s base. There are many who are undecided, and an election can be determined by razor thin margins.

What Trump is claiming while he stands trial in New York is exactly what is happening, “election interference.” To put it another way, anything that can be done to rig the 2024 presidential election is being done. The insiders, the elites, the establishment, whatever you want to call them, also want to send a powerful message here: If you ever defy us, we will do to you what we are doing to Trump.

But when the institutions run this country and the people don’t, we become subjects — not citizens. What’s more, when institutions take their ideology to its ultimate extreme and will use force—the FBI—to back it up, there is nothing about human beings that cannot be perverted or destroyed by the political process: In their world, men and women no longer even exist.

Some of the greatest authors of the twentieth century, Franz Kafka, George Orwell, and Yevgeny Zamyatin, warned about what we are seeing right now. Institutions becoming all-powerful, overcoming the will of the people, and creating corrupt elites that cannot be opposed.

If all ways of being heard and being represented are blocked, what’s next?

Are you next?

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.