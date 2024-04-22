Gruesome Newsom announces ‘emergency’ bill to license AZ abortionists in California

According to a report out at Politico yesterday, with the news that the Arizona Supreme Court is upholding a state law that severely restrains baby murder, Gruesome Gavin Newsom has announced an “emergency measure” to license Arizona abortionists under California’s regulatory agencies. Here’s the story, via the item from Politico:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to propose legislation to make it easier for Arizonans to seek abortions in his neighboring state of California. The proposal would offer Arizona abortion providers an expedited way to get licensed in California to perform the procedure for their patients, Newsom’s office told POLITICO ahead of the governor’s announcement on MSNBC’s ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ airing Sunday. Newsom’s move comes in direct response to the Arizona Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold an 1864 ban on abortion in that state, and he plans to present the bill as an emergency measure this week with the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. California is anticipating a wave of more patients to arrive from Arizona, and would need help from doctors from that state to treat them. Newsom said he hopes to have the law in place by May 1.

But, at this point, what difference does a state license make?

Now it certainly happens, but it is extremely rare that an aspiring doctor enters medicine hoping to work in the shabby and seedy establishments that are abortion mills—abortuaries have notoriously high employee turnover rates and a notoriously low workplace morale—which is why everyone knows, or ought to know by now, that abortionists are just failed physicians.

They’re almost exclusively the bottom-of-the-class students, so bad at their chosen field that when they couldn’t find gainful employment actually healing and helping they resorted to the grotesque task of artless butchery. It doesn’t take much expertise and skill to clamp on to a baby in a confined space with serrated tools and indiscriminately tear away, or maneuver a cannula attached to an industrial-strength vacuum into a woman’s uterus to rip out a small, and developing child.

If you’ve ever wondered why there are so many botched surgical abortions, here’s your answer—you’ve got sorely incompetent people operating instruments of death. What else would you expect? Check out the headlines below, just from the last month, and just from one anti-abortion outlet:

TWO WOMEN SENT TO ER IN LESS THAN TWO HOURS FROM ALBUQUERQUE ABORTION CENTER

THREE WOMEN IN TEN DAYS GRAVELY WOUNDED AT CHICAGO ABORTION CENTER

CARELESS OHIO ABORTION MILL INJURES TWO WOMEN IN 10 DAYS

WOMAN TAKEN TO CHICAGO HOSPITAL AFTER UTERINE INJURY

A “licensed” abortionist doesn’t really mean anything when one is using it as a metric to determine whether or not the provider is a trustworthy medical professional—let’s not forget, regulatory agencies also saw it fit to license Kermit Gosnell, the man behind Philadelphia’s “House of Horrors.”

And seriously, since when does Newsom concern himself with making sure products and services in the medical sector are up to snuff? This is the same man who forced a drug into peoples’ arms while it was still in clinical trials, correct?

Once again, the Democrats prove themselves to be the lowest and most despicable life form—while the fallout of progressive Democrat policies consume the nation, they scheme for licensing revenue and state-sanctioned murder.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.