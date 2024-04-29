Groupthink and its consequences in today’s academia

As a student learning the complexities and intricacies the field of finance, you’d think we’d first learn the ideals of capitalism, free-market economies, and their inverse relationships to communism and its failures. At today’s public state colleges, this is not the case. Let me explain.

Entering my senior year this Fall I will be wrapping up my bachelor’s degree of science, with a concentration in Finance. I attend a state and federally-funded public university with an enrollment of over 30,000 students. Being an independent thinker has castrated my entire college experience; with the most severe damage coming in the past year or so. My experience as a business school student has repelled some of the indoctrination I would have received in other colleges such as the Arts or Humanities. However, my displeasure has reached a point in which I must convey what I am experiencing.

The curriculum our college students are being fed by ideologically and morally impaired group thinkers is detrimental to the future of capitalism across the country, in effect ruining the outlook for the national and global economy, health care systems, and societal norms. We are being taught to bend the knee to racist, race-based curriculums that empower everyone except those who lack melanin in their epidermis. Even in our business school, we are encouraged to write papers and essays arguing the advantages of programs like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as anti-American, pro-China initiatives like ESG and the importance of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). Similar to how the three-letter government agencies have created a cesspool of unconstitutional economic legislation, such as the SEC and FTC, these three-letter social programs are what the future of the American economy will embody. Our professors are almost entirely left-wing. The professors who attempt to indoctrinate me and my classmates emphasize the need for DEI and stakeholder capitalism. All clubs around campus, both school-sponsored and not, have an entire board position related to DEI. However, my campus exudes zero diversity. There is no diversity of thought. There is no inclusion of conservatives or classical liberals. Only Marxists are allowed on campus. Students who raise their hand to critique capitalism are lauded by fellow-minded virus patients.

Now, back to the actual curriculum. If you were a student in the history of economics, you might think we’d learn about free markets across the globe and stress the importance of individual liberties as a means to increase profits. We do not. We do not study capitalist economists. Gentlemen like Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, and Friedrich Hayek do not meet the standards the university expects from its students. This proves a wider theme. In Mao’s China, there was a destruction of history. History is so crucial because we can look back on our decisions as a people, humankind. However, Communists destroy history to usher in their new form of governance, totalitarianism. This is the indoctrination myself and thousands of others experience on a day-to-day basis at an institution that was created to improve literacy, provoke innovation, and spark ingenuity amongst those who were privileged enough to attend. Instead, we are taught cookie-cutter material that encourages a world in which whites and conservatives must not exist. We are taught we are the problem, and we must apologize for who we are.

Academia has been completely obliterated philosophically and morally. These left-wing characteristics will continue to flow throughout corporate America and public institutions as my fellow students graduate and move to their professional careers. This issue of the deterioration of the young adult’s mind will not improve; we are on a downwards spiral. Consider this is your warning.

