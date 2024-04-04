Former ESPN host reveals that her 2021 Biden interview was scripted

In a recent interview with Fox News, former ESPN host Sage Steele revealed that her interview from March 2021 with Joe Biden was scripted by network executives.

“That was an interesting experience in its own right because it was so structured,” Steele revealed.

She said her superiors asked her to repeat “every word” that they wrote for her and warned her to "not deviate from the script" they’d prepared.

‘It was very much, ‘This is what you will ask. This is how you will say it. No follow-ups, no follow-ups. Next.’ … ‘This went up to the fourth floor, as we said, where all the bosses, the top executives, the decision makers are, the president of our company, the CEO, where they all worked.’

Steele then referred to the state of Joe Biden’s mental faculties:

‘I think it’s really heartbreaking that the people who love Joe Biden and say they truly care about him have allowed it to get to this point,” Steele said. “So, I'm not even looking at this from a political angle or my beliefs in anything. This is the human side of it.’ ‘And when someone is struggling, we allow them to continue to be in the spotlight and put them out there in the first place when they knew there were issues? Of course, they had to know,’ she added. ‘So it’s a humanity thing with me where I don’t care where anyone stands and what they vote for or who they believe in. Do you really care about that person? As a father, as a husband, as an everything.’

During an interview with Bill Maher, conducted six months ago Steele detailed how Biden lost his train of thought during their pre-interview interaction before the broadcast commenced:

“We’re having a technical issue. And so I had to, like, BS. I had to chit-chat waiting for us to start rolling,” Steele told Maher.

“Well, what he started to do, of course, he has someone next to him, and they keep a black, like, curtain over the lens of the camera, so you can’t see him until the last second, but you can hear, and we're chit-chatting… So I can hear him, and he goes, ‘What is this for?’… And he’s, like, ‘Who am I talking to? Wait—what’s her name?’” added Steele.

“I was going, ‘Oh, my God! And then he said, ‘SportsCenter. ESPN.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, ok.’ And so I said, you know, what do you say? ‘Hi, Mr. President. Nice to meet you.’ And so I’m trying just to fill time. And he said, ‘You know, I used to play football…’ And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness. And again, I can’t see him. You can see the curtain… He goes, ‘And I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that?” revealed Steele.

Steele added, “And then I said, ‘Oh, so you were a receiver.’ And he started to explain it. And here’s the saddest thing — his voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes, ‘Uhh… never mind.’”

It must be noted that Steele spoke up only when she quit ESPN last August. This was following the settlement of a lawsuit she had filed against her former network alleging it violated her free speech rights.

Still, it is better to speak up late than never at all.

Back to Joe Biden.

Since Steele wasn’t sitting with Biden in person, it is quite likely that he was reading the answers from another script before him.

To sum it up, the Steele interview was more like a scripted short video than an interview.

Biden doesn’t always do well with scripts:

And here:

Sadly, matters are much worse now.

Biden’s mental acuity has deteriorated to such an extent that he couldn’t do the customary presidential interview before the Superbowl finale. Last year was the second time in a row that Biden had skipped the interview.

If an interview has to be conducted today, it would have to be like a film shoot with retakes. The final product will be the result of strategic edits, striking out portions where Biden loses his way or flubs his responses. Perhaps they shoot for an hour and manage to extract 10 minutes of moderately intelligible conversation. Then they present it as if it was always meant to be a 10-minute interview.

Make no mistake, the members of the mainstream media will readily participate in such an exercise. They no longer are fearless truth-seeking reporters but instead, they are hapless sycophantic PR agents who strive to present their senile client in a positive light.

It isn’t just Biden, the mainstream media functions as a propaganda wing for the Democrats.

This is why they have identical “takes” and phraseology for any given event. They are following a script presented by the leadership at the DNC.

The script that Steele was presented by her superiors was most likely provided by the Democrat leadership. It is also possible that the servile PR agents took the initiative and preemptively prostrated before they were even asked to do so.

The president of the United States is often referred to as the leader of the free world. The nature of democracy is such that the most capable individual doesn’t always get elected. But the very least that anyone expects from a president is a properly functioning mind.

It is nothing short of scandalous that unknown and unseen agents are pulling the strings of Joe’s puppet.

Biden’s rapidly declining mental faculties may cause him frequent embarrassment and cause citizens to be gravely concerned.

But this shortcoming is a positive boon for the deep state.

Most presidents are concerned about their legacy and how history will judge them. Biden cannot even remember how to exit a stage at any White House event, and he often finds himself bumbling onto the White House lawn. The question of his legacy will not even occur to him.

The diminished puppet provides them with an opportunity to do whatever they please by using Biden’s name on the rubber stamp. In exchange, the Biden family will be presented with ample opportunity at instant enrichment and a guarantee of no punitive action whatsoever.

The nefarious agents in the deep state now have absolute power without any accountability.

Installing puppets and running governmental affairs via proxy is what occurs in third-world countries, military dictatorships, communist regimes, or ancient monarchies.

What a shame that this is occurring in one of the world’s leading democracies.

This is a crisis.

What makes black the darkness is that this scandalous subversion of American democracy is going unchallenged.

The mainstream media and government agencies who are supposed to function as watchdogs have devolved into obsequious lap dogs who wag their tails before their masters hoping that a biscuit will be tossed in their direction.

President Trump is absolutely right to brand the corrupt media as the enemy of the people.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.