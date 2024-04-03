For Iranians, Joe Lieberman was a courageous voice for democracy

The passing of former U.S. Senator and vice-presidential candidate Joseph Lieberman at the age of 82 marks a significant loss of leadership and patriotism in American politics.

Lieberman, who served Connecticut in the Senate for nearly a quarter of a century, leaves behind a legacy of principled leadership, bipartisan collaboration, and unwavering commitment to his beliefs.

His political career was marked by numerous milestones, including his historic nomination as the first Jewish politician to join a major American party's presidential ticket in 2000 when Al Gore selected him as his running mate.



Lieberman's political activities were not limited to domestic policy but also reflected a broader view of foreign policy. His perspective on the Iranian regime set Lieberman apart from many contemporaries. Lieberman's engagement with the Iranian resistance movement underscored his understanding of Iran's strategic importance in Middle Eastern politics and the global fight against religious dictatorship, extremism, and radicalism.

He was a voice for democracy in Iran.

By aligning with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a democratic alternative to the Iranian regime, he sent a clear message that supporting democratic movements and opposing oppressive regimes is essential for peace in the world and the Middle East, otherwise peace remains an illusion.



His speeches, which repeatedly emphasized the legitimacy and democratic vision of the NCRI, aimed to inspire confidence in both Iranian and international audiences that a free and democratic Iran is within reach.

He specifically supported NCRI leader Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan.



Lieberman's support for the Iranian resistance is primarily expressed through his support for Maryam Rajavi's 10-point plan for Iran's transition period, envisioning a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic founded on gender equality.



"I have reviewed this plan. I discussed it with Mrs. Rajavi. I will tell you, in my opinion, in the history of uprisings and rebellions for freedom in the world against dictatorships, there has never been a group of revolutionaries as ready to avoid chaos and provide a smooth and peaceful transition to freedom as this group, the NCRI, and the people of Iran. So, there is an alternative," he stated in his speech at the Free Iran World Summit 2023, adding, "the NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi have a transition plan.that shows this organization is not seeking to seize power. It is about ensuring that the people of Iran take power when this regime falls. It is a plan that begins with a transition to early elections, to have a constituent assembly from the people of Iran which will then adopt the constitution, hopefully very similar to the 10-Point Plan, and will elect the country's leaders."

Image: Official portrait, via Picryl