FBI alleged a decrease in crime rates, but then an independent group of analysts dug a little deeper and found otherwise

There are fake stats everywhere—climate metrics, economy numbers, inflation rates, employment/unemployment… and what else?

Well, of course, crime.

See this, from a Fox News article by Jamie Joseph, published yesterday:

Public safety group finds FBI violent crime data is higher than initially reported A new report claims violent crimes are significantly underreported, and FBI crime classification has changed[.] An independent group of law enforcement officials and analysts claim violent crime rates are much higher than figures reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its 2023 violent crime statistics.

The “figures reported” by the FBI refers to a quarterly report released by the agency just a few weeks back; here are the details on that via an AP item at the time:

US violent crime decreased in 2023, continuing to reverse pandemic-era spike, FBI data shows New FBI statistics show overall violent crime in the U.S. dropped again last year, continuing a downward trend after a pandemic-era spike. Murders dropped 13% in the last three months of 2023 compared with the same period the year before, according to FBI data released this week. Violent crime overall was down 6%.

When this FBI data came out, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the numbers were “encouraging” and bragged about Democrat policies that made it all possible! Thanks Joe!

Yet… as Joseph reports:

‘There’s a series of caveats attached to the FBI data that the FBI doesn’t make as clear as they should,’ Sean Kennedy, one of the lead researchers, told Fox News Digital in an interview. Kennedy said that, particularly in the aftermath of the 2020 George Floyd riots, several police departments redefined the classifications for certain violent crimes and transitioned away from a decades-old recording system.

Is this anything like all those police departments booking non-whites as “white”?

Say his name: 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙙 𝙃𝙖𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙝 (27)



Police just arrested an illegal from Mexico, named Jose Andres Guerrero Talamantes.



Jose was driving on drugs when he plowed through a stop sign, hit David while on his motorcycle, & dragged him to his death.



Jose is booked as… pic.twitter.com/0Lb7BkoLzd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 11, 2024

And here:

SHOCK REPORT: ⚠️Clark County Athens police department listed ILLEGAL MIGRANT Jose Antonio Ibarra as a WHITE male..



WHY?



Ibarra is an ILLEGAL MIGRANT from Venezuela.. https://t.co/rwNPf3KMby pic.twitter.com/M7PN8t8of7 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 29, 2024

When we think about the current state of political affairs, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who can’t see the striking parallels between the Joe Biden government, and the Ingsoc government of George Orwell’s Oceania—unless you’re on a college campus, in a BLM march, at a rally for “Palestine,” or hanging out any other place where useful idiots gather en masse.

Yet, in recognizing those similarities, we often latch on to the most obvious ones: Trump Derangement Syndrome is no different from the “Two Minutes Hate” of course, and the censorship and surveillance is quite literally Big Brother. But does anyone remember the Ministry of Plenty?

Recall this excerpt:

For example, the Ministry of Plenty’s forecast had estimated the output of boots for the quarter at 145 million pairs. The actual output was given as sixty-two millions. Winston, however, in rewriting the forecast, marked the figure down to fifty-seven millions, so as to allow for the usual claim that the quota had been overfulfilled. In any case, sixty-two millions was no near- er the truth than fifty-seven millions, or than 145 millions. Very likely no boots had been produced at all. Likelier still, nobody knew how many had been produced, much less cared. All one knew was that every quarter astronomical numbers of boots were produced on paper, while perhaps half the population of Oceania went barefoot.

We know the books are cooked, because we feel the pain, like the barefoot resident of Oceania. We’re the ones left bleeding from a grocery run. We’re the ones getting punched in the face while walking down the NYC sidewalk. We see the National Guardsmen deployed to the subway stations. We’re the ones getting laid off while illegals take our place. We’re the ones closing our small businesses because the market no longer supports us. We’re the ones losing our homes to squatters.

But again, the fake stats are everywhere, and despite our lived experiences, Joe Biden and his Bidenite bureaucrats assure us that things have never been better. Four more years!

