Ex-Marine sentenced to prison for firebombing an abortion mill, but the narrative from the Feds doesn’t quite add up (like, at all)

“Nazis” blowing up the very establishments practicing eugenics? Or, inconsistent Hollywood-like tripe to whip mindless Democrat voters into an hysteria during an election year?

I suspect the latter. Here’s the story, via a report at the New York Post:

A former US Marine who firebombed a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California and plotted other attacks has been sentenced nine years in prison — with officials claiming his ‘Nazi worldview’ was the fuel for his crimes.

I mean seriously, is it just me, or is anyone buying this? If this man genuinely resonates with the ideologies of Naziism, then how can he possibly view Planned Parenthood as an institution that needs to be decimated?

Need I remind anyone that Planned Parenthood is just an evolution of Margaret Sanger’s American Birth Control League? Sanger, who was a staunch believer in Malthusian eugenics and the recipient of fan mail from the one and only… Adolf Hitler? Hitler also penned letters of admiration to Madison Grant, one of the founders of the American Eugenics Society, an organization which worked closely with Sanger’s own; Hitler referred to Grant’s book “The Passing of the Great Race” as his “bible.”

If Brannon really possesses a “Nazi worldview,” then one can reasonably infer Hitler would be his idol, correct? And therefore, the American institution most conspicuously carrying out the eugenics of said idol would be an ally, not an enemy. Furthermore, if in some bizarre turn of events this story were true, and Brannon really wanted to wreak havoc, why didn’t he firebomb the business during business hours, inflicting maximum damage and death? Pictures from the incident show a moderately-scorched wall outside what looks like the front entrance; no smashed windows, and no other vandalism. “Far-right” terrorists who don’t kill the butchers of the abortion mill, and only inflict superficial damages?

The Post item also reports this:

Brannon used racial slurs for various minority groups, ‘made hateful comments towards all non-white individuals,’ and discussed ‘cleans[ing]’ the United States of particular ethnic groups, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum.

Again, if that’s true, then why in the world would he disrupt the day-to-day operations of an abortion mill? Planned Parenthood strategically plants itself in “within walking distance” of low-income minority neighborhoods; the business notoriously earmarks abortion donations to be used for non-white babies; and its staff murder black and brown babies (but especially black babies), at a shockingly disproportionate rate. As far as Brannon should be concerned, Planned Parenthood is one of Naziism’s greatest American allies.

Lastly, this:

The US Attorney’s Office revealed that Brannon had also made plans for additional attacks on a second Planned Parenthood clinic, a Southern California Edison substation ‘in furtherance of a race war’ and an LGBTQ pride night celebration at Dodger Stadium.

Sabotaging energy infrastructure and threatening peoples’ access to power? The Democrats of California are way ahead of Brannon on that one. And okay, Hitler did hate the queers, despite initially exploiting their misfit chip-on-the-shoulder for his agenda, so this is the only believable chapter in the tale.

I mean, the details of this story are pretty inconsistent, which isn’t conclusively condemning, but typically in my experience, reality is consistent—this smells like a psy-op. Brannon is also an ex-Marine, and as long as you don’t actually break down the story and scrutinize the details (as we’ve done thus far), it sure is convenient for the Democrat narrative that the military is a breeding ground for “white rage” and “white extremism.”

And, since when do the Feds deserve the benefit of the doubt on anything? Yes, an individual should always be considered innocent until proven guilty, but the government? Hardly; it’s definitely deserving of the guilty until proven innocent paradigm.

If this were fake Fed news, what would be a possible motive? Well, perhaps the response of someone in the comments:

This is the Trump team at work trying to destroy America. They are sick people with a sick ideology willing to kill actual people in the name of protecting a fetus. ‘Red’ ideologies are creating these madmen.

