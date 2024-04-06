Don’t say you weren’t warned

Iran's stern warning that the United States must "bear responsibility" for an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Damascus, despite U.S. claims of non-involvement, marks a tense moment in international relations.



This incident, which resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military commanders, exacerbates already strained U.S.-Iran relations and highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. Iran's vow for revenge introduces a precarious element to the situation, especially against the backdrop of concerns about sleeper terror cells within the U.S.



The presence of these cells, believed by many to be a consequence of lax border security policies, poses a significant domestic threat, potentially enabling Tehran to enact retaliation on American soil.



This scenario underscores the critical need for robust national security measures and a cautious approach to foreign policy, ensuring that the U.S. can effectively navigate the delicate balance of international diplomacy while safeguarding against internal threats.



So, when liberal media outlets express shock over the likely imminent bloodshed on U.S. soil, remind them that Joe Biden rolled out the welcome mat for terrorists to enter through our southern border. Oh, and lest we forget, Obama gave billions of dollars to Iran to finance their heinous acts of mass murder and mayhem.

Image: Jim Watson, DoD