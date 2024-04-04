« UC Berkeley community farm under fire for allegedly implementing a weekly whites-free day | Newsom's gourmet restaurant offers job at $16 an hour »
April 4, 2024

DOJ wants to imprison the lady who found Ashley Biden’s diary and sold it to independent media

By Olivia Murray

Do we still have to use the word “alleged” at this point? Or can we just call a spade a spade? (I’m going to opt to play it safe, so bear with me.)

If you ever come into possession of something that’s been abandoned, make double sure that it (a) doesn’t contain incriminating evidence against the Joe Biden family, and (b) didn’t belong to a one of those creeps, or you’ll probably be crushed by the full weight of federal government lawfare, and facing jail time.

 

 

Here’s the story, via a report published at Breitbart News today:

The Justice Department asked a New York district judge for prison time of four to ten months for the woman [Aimee Harris] who stole Ashley Biden’s diary, according to a filing submitted on Tuesday.

Now, “stole” isn’t accurate, like at all—this diary was (allegedly) abandoned by Ashley Biden at a rental property. When Ashley packed up and moved up to Philadelphia, she forgot the diary, along with a number of other items, which were promptly discovered by the new occupant. Also via Breitbart:

Harris came across Biden’s diary, tax records, private family photos, and her cell phone in September 2020 during a stay at a Delray Beach, Florida, home where the first daughter had previously lived, according to the New York Post. At the time, President Joe Biden was the Democrat presidential nominee.

And, according to R.C. Maxwell of O’Keefe Media, Ashley (allegedly) left the diary after a bender:

 

 

So, somehow the DOJ has determined that the crime of taking control of willfully abandoned property is worse than the allegations contained therein? Don’t forget, This is the same diary in which Ashley (allegedly) accused her own dad of sniffing her out in the wee hours of the night so he could shower with her, a situation far beyond what is remotely “appropriate” for a father and daughter.

Are the Bidens just the most irresponsible and forgetful group of people on the planet? Or are they all just schwacked out of their minds on drugs and alcohol? Hunter abandoned his laptop at a computer repair shop; Hallie Biden threw a working firearm in a trash can near a high school; Ashley apparently gets so blitzed that she leaves a very incriminating diary and tax documents behind when she picks up and moves out of a rental; and don’t even get me started on Joe—suffice to say, in the words of Robert Hur, he’s an “elderly man with a poor memory.” 

Remember this?

 

The DOJ has reissued a warning to all: don’t expose the (alleged) pedophilia and corruption of Joe Biden, or there will be hell to pay.

Office of the Vice President of the United States, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Image: Public domain.

