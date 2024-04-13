'Death To America' chants ring out … in America?

Chants of “Death to America” broke out at an Al Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan recently, as can be heard in a social media video.

At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer pic.twitter.com/B6hMlaKfi5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 7, 2024

An activist named Tarek Bazzi spoke to the crowd, inciting it by repeating Malcolm X’s claim that America is “one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth."

A local imam named Usama Abdhulagani also spoke, telling the gathering that “Israel is ISIS, they are Nazis, they are fascists.” As if averring that Israelis are Nazis isn’t insane enough, they are also ISIS, too?

The Daily Caller, which has been following the story, noted that it contacted Michigan Democrats to ask if they condemned the chant, with a number of them replying in the affirmative. However, despite repeated requests for a statement of condemnation, The Daily Caller said that others, including Rep. Debbie Dingell, Rep. Haley Stevens, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Sen. Gary Peters, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib refused to share their stance on the matter, while Gov. Whitmer did not respond to a request for comment.

If “Death to America” isn’t hate speech, what would be? Is it not verbal “violence?” It certainly could be seen as inciting violence. And multiple Democrat state representatives — and the governor — declined to condemn it?!

If the Democrat party keeps moving in the same direction and with the same speed that it has in the past several years -- and the country’s demographics keep changing apace -- by 2032 or 2036, Democratic candidates themselves may be chanting “Death to America” on the campaign trail.

Whether even that would be enough to rouse a sleeping — and ever-changing — populace to throw them out is, as they say, problematic.

Image: Screen shot from MEMRI video posted on 'X.'