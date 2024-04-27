Could Democrats find a back door to putting Obama on their presidential ticket?

Normally, I have an opinion about America's future.

Today, I am confused about the future, but predicting scenarios of what will happen is easy.

If the radical haters win, our republic is over. However, if the radicals lose, our republic will never return to what it was meant to be, and once was, because too much water has been spilled, inflation remains a canker, and our deficits will only grow..



It is ludicrous to believe the world will follow our nation as before. The mass media is untrustworthy, education, at all levels, has been destroyed, every institution has either been corrupted or taken over by neo-Marxists. Corporate America has given up on capitalism and America's upbeat attitude has been crushed.



Tornados prove how quickly what takes decades to construct can be destroyed in the blink of an eye. Ben Franklin has been proven omniscient because we thought we could defy the phrase: "Getting and Spending, we lay waste our powers."



This phrase starkly highlights the modern tendency to expend our energy and potential in the pursuit of material gain. This observation emphasizes how individuals channel their time, effort, and creativity into accumulating wealth. In this sense, Wordsworth showcases the paradox of materialism.

Consequently, I worry that desperate young Americans will drive Democrats to knit together a Biden-Obama ticket allowing Obama to become president for a third term because there are no constraints on Obama serving as vice president and then becoming president by way of the office of the vice president, should Biden win and then resign or succumb to the 25th Amendment.



Wild? Yes. But Democrats will stop at nothing, and with Obama on the ticket, he could change the election results by beating Trump.

Basically, Obama is already running the White House through his staff surrogates.

Today's youth believe "the American Dream" is dead. Their chance of becoming middle class, owning a home, being able to retire, is not within their grasp. They have given up on capitalism and are naive enough to embrace socialism.

Consequently, they will demand the government provide them a tax-free income which places them in the middle class and what they earn above this income source will then be subject to a tax.

Obama will campaign on a series of attractive "government giveaways" that will appeal to young voters who have already been spoiled by "COVID munificence." Obama became president, won the Nobel peace prize, and had a political record of achievements which was thinner than a paper napkin.

The man is a charlatan, but he is "cool" and young voters have proven they are easily swayed because they are educationally shallow.

Obama also is not above playing the race card and using intimidation to quiet "whitey" and he already has campus discord which he can manipulate.

When matters get desperate and the cost of food and gas are beyond the reach of millions of families radical change becomes possible. We no longer have the stable foundation upon which our republic rested, when religion was woven into the fabric of our society and law and order reigned., Most of what Trump had as resources so he was able to "Make America Great" have been purposely erased by Biden.

Obama's transformation of America was successful. The "Manchurian Candidate" won.

Now will he be allowed to return through the back door?

Stay tuned and pray I am wrong.