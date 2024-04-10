College students try to cancel Jewish existence in Philadelphia

For 28 years, the Israeli consulates in America have sponsored the Israeli Film Festival, showcasing films that depict various slices of Israeli life. One of the festival’s destinations has been the “City of Brotherly Love,” Philadelphia. The films selected are apolitical, mainly, and depict various aspects of Israeli customs, cultures, and citizenry.

But not much love was on display in Philadelphia this week.

One of the venues for the Israeli films has historically been the Bryn Mawr Film Institute (BMFI) in tony Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, known for its showings of international and indie films. Its subscriber base is brainy and to a degree Jewish. But all was vanquished, or attempted to be, by the totally un-American actions of some pro-Palestinian dictatorial thugs from nearby Haverford College.

It is incomprehensible, but, purportedly, two miserable, hate-filled dissembling student groups, at Haverford College, objected to the film festival and demanded that the tone-deaf and myopic owners or the Board of Directors shut down the showing — which they initially did. Additionally, they were attempting to shut down and censor the entire festival.

Perhaps this was the last straw, or the first straw, but Jewish howling was vociferous in response. Within 36 hours, a court filing obtained an injunction, and the BMFI was forced to show the film. The theater was packed. One Board member resigned, and the entity apologized. Big whoop. One can only hope that no Jew enters that hateful place again. BMFI will just keep taking the Arab money that has already corrupted a once venerable institution.

Prior to the showing on Lancaster Avenue, where the theater is located, Jewish protesters and some friends waved Israeli and American flags, peacefully sang songs, and made their disdain felt. A huge Lower Merion police force lined the street and the theater, and we were grateful for their presence.

In Germany in 1939 and thereafter, laws against Jews proliferated. Jews were not allowed to work in government or universities, and Jewish-owned establishments were boycotted and forced to close. Jewish professors were banned from university jobs. Then they went after the LGBT community and the Gypsy community. And then they instituted their “final solution.”

Of course, no laws against Jews have been enacted. But Arab groups are hell-bent on doing the dirty deeds themselves.

Is this what we want for America? Really?

On April 15, the Muslims are declaring an international day of disruption. Where are our leaders? Who will speak out courageously, as has Senator John Fetterman?

We Jews are few, and our enemies are multitudinous and filthy rich. America, you need to help us.

