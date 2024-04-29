CNN’s political director scoffs at Americans for failing to ‘assess the economy through the economic indicators’ used by the media elite

David Chalian, political director for CNN, can’t understand for the life of him why the economy is still “front and center” for most Americans, because there are other things that Joe Biden “performs worse on.” (Are there though?)

On a recent CNN segment, Chalian was caught scoffing at the stupid rubes (“Americans”) who “disapprove” of Biden’s handling of the economy, because these uneducated flyover saps pay more attention to how they’re feeling rather than the “economic indicators and data” that all the media elite “report on constantly.” Here’s the clip, shared via X:

CNN POLL: 66% of Americans DISAPPROVE of Biden's handling of the economy — while 70% rate the Biden economy as "POOR."



Now, while all those “indicators” that Chalian is referencing are actually just fabricated numbers, I have a few legitimate ones that he may want to consider: neck circumference and the risk of cardiovascular disease, and waist circumference and the risk of Type 2 diabetes…but I digress.

We’ve been repeatedly chided up for failing to recognize a good economy when we see one, and while Chalian does have a point—there are other things that now fit into the “FUBAR” category because Biden’s touched them, or in Chalian’s words, there are other things that Dementia Joe “performs worse on”—but the economy is right up there at the top, because it’s an issue that affects a vast majority of Americans, each waking moment of every single day. (Obviously everything Biden has touched has turned to excrement, so Chalian makes a compelling argument.)

Those “feelings” that Chalian’s talking about aren’t really feelings, but legitimate indicators of where the economy is, and ones with which we interact constantly; here are just a few examples:

Utilities. As the transition to “green” energy continues, so does the continuation of climbing prices. Remember this?

Electricity prices could rise 64% in order to cover inflation and the higher-than-anticipated costs that are becoming apparent in New York’s shift to renewable energy, according to a leading state agency.

Gasoline prices. We’re the ones filling up our gas tanks, and under Biden, the price of gas hit a historic high—at one point, the price in California neared $10 per gallon—but that’s what happens when an executive cuts off domestic production and wages a war on energy independence.

Mortgages and home ownership. Politicians point out that mortgage rates were once in the high teens, which is astronomical compared to the current 7–8% they are right now—but the average modest home also didn’t cost $500k, and that’s per Forbes. The dream of owning a home, the surest way to foster financial security, is a rapidly dimishing prospect in the remade Democrat America.

We’re also trying to invest our money wisely, we’re paying exorbitant taxes, we’re struggling to feed our families real and nutritious food, we’re hoping to provide future financial security for our children, and we’re working extremely hard—all to watch our dollars flood out to Ukraine (and back to the politicians of D.C.)...get handed to illegal invaders in the form of prepaid debit cards and comped hotel rooms…and be used to pay off somebody else’s loans.

The legitimate indicators are so strong, they’ve extended past the economic theory discussions and data tables and breached our pocket books and existences.

Mr. Chalian, how’s that breakdown for a stupid little rube like me?

Now, unless CNN conducted this poll at a Hollywood red carpet event, or within Biden’s own cabinet, I seriously doubt the numbers Chalian offered, because I don’t believe even 30% of Americans said the economy was “good” at this point in time. Bidenomics is a bad deal, unless you’re one of the few benefitting from the cronyism of Congress’s spending bills.

Sure, you made more than a hundred thousand dollars last year, and it wasn’t enough to provide a modest and comfortable life for your family of four, but think about the danger of Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda!

Okay, so you had to ask a clerk to open up a locked case just to buy a tube of toothpaste, but don’t you care about fighting racism?

Alright, alright, so you might have to dig in the dirt and eat the bugs, and you won’t be able to enjoy the freedom of mobility offered by a personal vehicle, and household appliances will now be banned, but do you want the earth to become uninhabitable?

I mean, maybe Chalian meant indicators like this, and given his “education” and ideological pedigree, I think it’s a safe assumption:

