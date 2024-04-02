Chinese illegal rams car through U.S. Marine base in California, ignoring orders to stop

As thousands of military-aged men from China breach our open border from Mexico, the question has arisen as to what purpose they were coming.

As of yesterday, we have have an answer. It started with a tweet from a top Border Patrol officer:

BP agents responded to a call from the Marine Corp Base about a #Chinese national who entered the base w/o authorization, ignoring orders to leave. Subject was confirmed to be in the country illegally.



His purpose & intent behind his actions are still being investigated. pic.twitter.com/vaKmWSkLm9 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) March 29, 2024

And according to Military.com:

A Chinese national attempted to drive onto Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms in California last week after military police informed him that he was not authorized to do so, Marine Corps officials told Military.com. ... "Despite being prompted to exit at the Condor Gate by installation security, the individual proceeded onto the installation without authorization. Military law enforcement were immediately notified and detained the individual," according to Pena. "They then notified and transferred custody to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP)." ... In a March 29 post on the social media platform X, Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino with Customs and Border Patrol confirmed the suspect was in the U.S. illegally. No further information regarding the man was provided.

Which is an actual national security threat brought on by Joe Biden's open borders, taking in all comers with just the magic word 'asylum,' as well as overwhelming the Border Patrol so much with their forced servitude into a valet service for "processing" these illegals to their destinations of choice that countless "gotaways" get into the interior of the country as if from an invading army. In recent months we have seen thousands of military-aged young Chinese men rolling in with no baggage, amid much speculation about what they were marching in for.

Well, now we know. One brazenly challenged guards to a critical U.S. military base out in the remote desert where you don't go unless you have to go, disobeyed an order to turn around, and attempted to enter the facility by force, confident of zero consequences.

Obviously, he had some kind of orders to do what he did, because it's unfathomable that he would do this otherwise.

Military.com points out that a lot of them have been trying to get onto U.S. military bases in recent months:

There have been rising concerns in the last few years surrounding an apparent influx of Chinese intelligence efforts made around military installations and involving service members. In September, a report by The Wall Street Journal showed that more than 100 Chinese nationals had posed as tourists in recent years in order to gain critical access to bases and other sensitive sites, citing U.S. officials who described the trend as espionage-related. These incidents included Chinese nationals who attempted to forcibly gain access to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2020, saying they had reservations at the base hotel, and a group who illegally entered a naval air station in Key West, Florida, to take photos. Other instances appear to be more innocuous, with Chinese nationals attempting to gain access to bases stating their phone's map applications took them to fast food restaurants nearby.

This illegal joins them, and he won't be the last from among the Biden border surgers.

Military.com also points out that there have been many Chinese attempts using Chinese nationals embedded within the U.S. military as well as non-Chinese nationals similarly situated to infiltrate U.S. military bases, such as this charmer who had been in the Navy in San Diego and handed over a lot of training manuals and other sensitive data to Chicom secret agents.

And of course, we all know about the Chinese spy balloon that got "lost" and made one stop after another over U.S. inland military bases. Nobody got punished for that, either.

So what, exactly, could the Chinese national with that smirk on his face have wanted, ramming his vehicle into the Twentynine Palms Marine base out in the high desert badlands? Well, start with its title: Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. Its website is here. It houses about 15,000 Marines, most of whom are single young men training for combat, and according to Wikipedia, it was the staging area for training U.S. military servicemembers for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

And according to Wikipedia, yes, it's big:

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), also known as 29 Palms, is the largest United States Marine Corps base. The base covers a total area of 1,102 square miles.

...and...

The base is currently home to one of the largest military training areas in the nation. The program known as Mojave Viper[5] has become the model of pre-Operation Iraqi Freedom deployment training. The majority of units in the Marine Corps deploying to Iraq were trained at Mojave Viper or a mixed training venue using the Mountain Warfare Training Center (south of Lake Tahoe) for Afghanistan. Live fire exercises, artillery, tank, and close air support training are used for training, in addition to the sprawling "Combat Town," a 274-acre (1,110,000 m2) fabricated Middle Eastern village, complete with a mosque, native role-players, an "IED Alley," and other immersive touches.

According to the base's website, the large site enables the Marines to conduct a variety of training operations, including amphibious landings, mountain warfare, and ground and air combat, particularly with live-fire exercises.

The MCTOG command within it does this:

The Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group (MCTOG) will provide advanced individual training to designated operations and intelligence personnel within the GCE, provide advanced collective staff training for the GCE, lead GCE doctrine and training standard development and refinement, and examine emerging concepts and technology in order to enhance GCE operational readiness and interoperability in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF).

The Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific does this:

Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific (EWTGPAC) provides instruction in the tactics, techniques, and doctrine of expeditionary warfare to US forces and our NATO allies. Our accredited instructors provide world class instruction to any command preparing for deployment and assist commanders in maintaining a high level of readiness and excellence.

There's an aviation unit called MAWTS-1:

MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications in order to support Marine Aviation training and readiness. MAWTS-1 also provides assistance in the development and employment of aviation weapons and tactics.

There is also a Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group that does this:

TT&ECG designs, enables, and oversees Service Level Training Exercises (SLTE) for the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) that sustain and evolve live-fire and maneuver combined arms TTPs; simulate combat conditions that improve the rapid decision making cycle; and integrate emergent friendly and threat capabilities in order to improve the MAGTF's ability to adapt and accomplish missions across the full range of military operations.

Sound like the kinds of things the Chicoms might just want to know about up close now that they're tooling around with invading Taiwan, and likely expect America to come to our Asian ally's defense? As I write this from San Diego, I can say there's an unusual level of training going on with huge booms and crashes in the sky over these past few days, and others in the San Bernardino area on Twitter report the same. Something seems to be going on.

Now we learn that the Chicoms appear to be probing our defenses, testing us at a minimum, seeking what they can get away with, seeing how the U.S. reacts to the provocation of a car ramming through a critical U.S. military installation. The investigation is ongoing and perhaps they will find out that something else is going on or that the illegal was insane or something like that, but I have a hard time thinking that in light of the previous incidents that this wasn't the Chicoms trying to infiltrate a critical U.S. military base or else see how the U.S. reacts to an attempt to do so.

They are active. They are out there. And Joe Biden has unconcionably let them in.

Image: Twitter screen shot