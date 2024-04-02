Chinese government hosts nationwide ‘organ donation’ remembrance ceremony

I thought this was an April Fool’s joke, but it was not; here’s the story from China’s state-run newspaper, Global Times:

China’s annual national commemoration event for human organ donation was held in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province on Sunday. … On Saturday afternoon, a memorial event for organ donors was held at a cemetery in the outskirts of Hangzhou. After some donors were given eco-burials on site, attendees presented flower baskets to them and offered condolences to their families.

In the West, organ “donation” is a—mostly, though not informed—voluntary act; in China, it’s often the last step of the prison discharge process. What the Chinese government does to procure these organs doesn’t qualify as “donation,” but rather “harvesting.”

This is like Josef Mengele leading a German memorial procession for “conjoined” twins, or holding a vigil to remember the regime’s first “trans” people; only through their selfless “donations” could science advance (Mengele’s methods included sewing twins together and disturbing cross-sex experimentation).

It is like Pol Pot and the soldiers of the Khmer Rouge gathering to honor the “donor” academics of the (killing) fields of Cambodia.

It is like Stalin bowing his head in reverence for the farmers, commending them for their “donated” farms.

It is like all of Congress giving we, the hardworking people, a standing ovation for all of our “donations” over the years.

It is like Zelensky, shaking my hand and thanking me for my generous “donations” made to support Ukraine’s alleged sovereignty, before he cruises off in a yacht to his luxury penthouse in Egypt.

It is like Nicolás Maduro memorializing “donor” Laken Riley.

Also from GT:

A ceremony was later held at the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress Hall on Sunday. Through various forms such as storytelling, stage plays, recitations, and song and dance, the event focused on showcasing the touching stories and the spirit of great love of organ donors and their families, organ transplant recipients, organ donation coordinators, medical personnel and Red Cross workers and volunteers.

Communist agitprop—excuse me, I mean “touching stories” to reminisce on “the spirit of great love” flowing through the Chinese people. Well isn’t that just so sweet?

Chinese organ “donors” are like the fetal organ “donors” at the University of Pennsylvania, and we call this: state-sponsored murder, or democide.

