Can Chicago protect the people going to the convention?

As we saw this week, the mob closed O'Hare Airport and travelers had to get out of their cars or miss their flights. Was this a "test run" for the convention? Probably so. Add Midway Airport plus local freeways and moving around the city will be a nightmare. Add to this the shooting, and who in the world wants to go to the convention? The convention hall is going to look like a fortress, and who knows what will break out on the floor? The Squad will be there and that's a formula for madness.

My point is that this is a city out of control. Over the weekend, they shot 43 and chaos reigned again. Here is the story:

At least 43 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago. ABC 7 reported Saturday began violently and ended that way as well. At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man “in the Logan Square neighborhood’s 2600-block of North Sawyer Avenue” was shot and killed. Police do not know what led up to the shooting. At 5:15 p.m. a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying in the street “in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street,” according to CBS News. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Within minutes of the 5:15 p.m. shooting, two men opened fire on a 20-year-old man “in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue.” He was taken to hospital where he was a pronounced dead. Over 12 hours later, just before 9:20 p.m., police picked up 18 shots being fired on ShotSpotter in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. They rushed to the scene to find that shots had been fired at people standing outside a family get together. Breitbart News reported that 11 people were shot outside the get together, and many of those shooting victims were young children.

Do you notice a trend here? The Windy City is out of control and the mayor is blaming guns, racism, or Trump. He never blames the criminals or let the police do their work.

Therefore, I would not be shocked if the Democrats decide that Chicago is unsafe to bring in thousands of delegates. Honestly, it is.

The '68 convention will look like a G-rated movie compared to what we will see this summer.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: EasyPeasyAI