Biden mocks Catholics by making sign of the cross at abortion rally

Sometimes, the truth slips out.

Joe Biden holds Catholics and the tenets of their faith in utter contempt.

According to Fox News:

President Biden made the sign of the cross, a gesture Catholics often make before and after prayer, while listening to pro-abortion comments by a fellow Democrat in Florida. The president's actions came Tuesday as Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, the state's former Democratic gubernatorial nominee, blasted an upcoming law restricting abortion to within six weeks of gestation. Biden was heavily criticized in response to the move, which several Catholic groups and commentators described as sacrilegious given the Catholic Church's strict teaching condemning abortion. "And then we come back here to the state of Florida where [Gov.] Ron DeSantis felt like he needed to run for president and so 15 weeks wasn’t good enough. We had to go to six weeks," Fried said at the event alongside Biden. At the moment Fried said "15 weeks wasn’t good enough," Biden made the sign of the cross, appearing to mock Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to limit abortion.

That's the man Jen Psaki advised us is a "devout Catholic," a rosary always jingling in his pocket. He's gotten away with it up until now. But now he's gone full frontal with his hatred of authentic Catholics.

In which Biden blesses abortion-on-demand with the sign of the cross as the Florida Democrat Party chair bashes the idea of protecting unborn life.



Democrats look upon Americans of faith with utter contempt. pic.twitter.com/tHLpmrlpGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

The sign of the cross is intended to commemorate Christ's suffering on the cross and is normally done before and after prayer. Some Central Americans do it before and after entering the house, and some little old Italian ladies do it on every occasion they can think of, but it's done in reverence, not mockery, not an expression of contempt for a political enemy, which is what Biden's nasty gesture was, given the remarks from the radical leftist Florida pol which preceded it.

What it shows is that Joe in his anomalous abortion stance, which has yet to cost him anything from his bishops or the pope, is not a live-and-let-live kind of 'Catholic' in his support for abortion. He's not a yes-but cafeteria Catholic. He's not an against-abortion-personally kind of Catholic.

He's the kind of person who despises Cathoicism with the kind of contemptuous gesture that has thus far been found only at Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence rallies.

And the lefties of the episcopate here just let it go, insulted in their views on the value of human life by our second "Catholic" president, and insulted for their faith itself.

Because while this does mock Florida's excellent and popular governor, Ron DeSantis, it also mocks all Catholics who try to live their faith.

I have never seen anything more disgusting come out of this wretched president, ever. He's gone downhill and gotten extremist in his anti-Catholic policies, suing the Little Sisters of the Poor over whether they should pay insurance for abortion, as well as ignoring all the arson and vandalism attacks on Catholic churches, and now he's getting even worse.

All I can hope is that Catholics will make it very hard for their wokester Catholic bishops and their silence over this outrage, and Republicans have got the campaign ads already made, because rest assured, this creep will come 'round again, Eddie Haskell-like, to seek the Catholic vote.

Image: Screen shot from shareable Fox News video posted on Twitter