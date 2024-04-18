Biden 'honors' his fallen WWII serviceman uncle by telling some peanut gallery he was eaten by cannibals

Putting on his 'Scranton Joe' hat and making a pitch for the elderly military vote, Joe Biden went to Scranton, Pennsylvania to honor his uncle, a second lieutenant in the Army Air Force named Ambrose Finnegan who died over the Pacific in 1944.

But instead of honoring his uncle's ultimate sacrifice for the country truthfully and reverently -- he made up a kitschy tale about his uncle getting shot down over New Guinea island and getting eaten by cannibals.

Yes, he said that, here's the Daily Mail's account:

In Scranton Biden said that when D-Day occurred, 'the next day, all four of my mother's brothers volunteered to join the military. Three of them made it, one of them couldn't go.' 'Ambrose Finnegan - we called him Uncle Bosie - he was shot down. He was in the Army Air Corps, before there was an Air Force, flew those single engine airplanes, reconnaissance flights over New Guinea,' the president continued. 'He volunteered because someone couldn't make it.' That led to him being shot down. In a speech later on Wednesday Biden added: 'My Uncle Bosie, he was a hell of an athlete, they tell me, when he was a kid. 'And he became an Army Air Corps before the Air Force came along. He flew those single engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones. 'And he got shot down near Guinea and they never found the body because there used to be, there were a lot of cannibals for real, in that part of New Guinea.' Speaking in Scranton, Biden went on: 'We had a tradition in my family my grandfather taught us. 'When you visit the graveside of a family member you say three Hail Marys. That was what I was doing (at the memorial). 'My Uncle Ambrose Finnegan - Uncle Bosie was a hell of a guy. I never met him.'

Had enough?

The Daily Mail got hold of the military records of the incident, and found that Finnegan was listed as a passenger with the title of 'courier' in a military aircraft that experienced engine trouble over the Pacific off the island of New Britain near New Guinea. The military reported that three of the four people in the plane died and one presumably lived. There were no cannibals, only a tragic ending for the inhabitants of the plane in the line of duty and yes, that does make Finnegan a war casualty, worthy of the same honors as other war casualties. War has all kinds of mistakes and accidents and this was one of them, terrible for those who lose their lives, but clearly part of the war effort making the ultimate sacrifice.

Instead of laying out what happened though, and standing by it, Biden went for the laughs, the cannibal stuff, hyuk, hyuk, even though New Guinea has never had many cannibals and the ones they have had were on the Indonesian side of the island, deep in the interior, and never exposed to white men.

But what are facts when there's the Gilligan's island version of cannibals for Joe to exploit, evoking images of natives in grass skirts and bones in their noses boiling poor Finnegan in a big black cauldron amid all the quicksand and ooga booga noises? Joe was going for the peanut-gallery laughs, making up a phony story about cannibals and hanging his blameless uncle onto it, which was a hideous thing to do to someone who ought to be honored for his wartime sacrifice.

Does it sound like his loved his uncle? Not to anyone normal, because no one normal would do such a thing. But Biden is a political animal, so even his uncle's dead body was fair game as a prop for laughs in his quest to win popularity from the Democrat peanut gallery.

After Biden's phony tale about cannibals, he got worse as if he couldn't get any worse than he already had.

Biden said as he looked at the memorial he thought about Trump. 'What I was thinking about when I was standing there, when Trump refused to go up the memorial in Paris and he said they were bunch of suckers and losers,' he said. 'To me that is a such a disqualifying assertion made by a president. The guys who saved civilization in the 1940s suckers and losers.'

He looks up at a war memorial dedicated to his uncle and the first think he thinks about is President Trump? Obviously, that war memorial was incidental to him, a prop.

Worse still, he nakedly repeated lies about President Trump calling fallen service members 'suckers' and 'losers,' a lie so blatant even people who hate Trump who were there on his trip to Europe when the fake story came out, said was not true. Trump never said that, but Biden likes to lie, so he repeated the lie for political advantage, probably jingling his rosary beads in his pocket.

Biden's the one with the bad record on veterans, not President Trump. As veterans are being thrown out of their housing to make way for illegal immigrants in some blue cities, Biden's said nothing and done nothing.

Now he wants to use his own family member as a punchline for campaign laughs. What a disgusting person.

Image: Gary Stockbridge, via Picryl // public domain