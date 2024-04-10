Biden goes on Univision, cites concern with taking ‘unilateral’ action on the border because he would never want to do something dictatorial

Last Wednesday Joe Biden went on Univision for an interview, which only aired last night—the studio needed a week to clean up the flubs and present a coherent exchange. During the segment, Biden said the reason that he hasn’t issued any executive orders to close the border is because he worries about whether or not he legally and constitutionally has the power to do so.

This is total B.S. From Reuters:

Biden says he is examining power to shut US border on his own President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he and his administration are trying to determine whether he has the authority to act on his own to shut down the U.S.'s southern border with Mexico to migrants, should it be deemed necessary. Biden told Univision in the interview that because bipartisan legislation that would have granted him the authority to shut the border was stalled by Republicans in Congress, he was being encouraged to try to do it alone. ‘We’re examining whether or not I have that power,’ Biden said, adding there was ‘no guarantee’ he has the power without legislation.

People should ask… Who was responsible for all the executive orders Biden already signed to open the border? Who was responsible for the EOs that crippled energy independence? He clearly didn’t write them, and my guess is, he didn’t even read them. He just signed them. He campaigned from the basement and was clearly installed as a puppet to implement the radical agenda to destroy and remake America, which was always… Obama’s goal.

Biden can barely read a teleprompter, or stand in the right spot on stage, or figure out which way to exit. He clearly is not running the destructive show. He must be defeated in order to eliminate whoever is pulling his strings.

Biden dictatorially orders things all the time without worrying about the courts.

He is always issuing rules on guns without worrying about the Second Amendment—in fact, from the very same interview, via Breitbart:

Biden: I’ll Consider Further Unilateral Action on Guns, Can’t Believe Trump Said ‘No One’s Going to Touch Your Guns’

He is issuing orders forcing schools to permit boys to play against girls. He has no problem strong-arming schools to strip girls of their privacy rights by forcing them to share locker rooms with males flashing their penises.

He continually, dictatorially, and unconstitutionally has taxpayers pay off students debts. He brags about how he doesn’t care about how the Supreme Court ruled on this unconstitutional act, he’ll just find another way to do it.

And, not once has he worried about all the dictatorial regulations issued by his EPA that will “unilaterally” force people to give up their gas vehicles and appliances. He has never worried about the harm this does.

He doesn’t worry about the government forcing people to buy expensive health insurance policies.

He supported firing people who exercised their free will to decline “vaccines.” I thought that Biden believed women could do whatever they wanted with their bodies? And, since he thinks males can be “women” as long as they simply say so, doesn’t that just mean everyone has a right to make their own choices regarding their own bodies?

Biden’s military doesn’t believe people have free speech rights to be Trump supporters.

But suddenly, he worries about executive orders on the border? He clearly doesn’t care about the courts. The fact is that he campaigned on opening the border and he is just pretending to care now because the polls are so bad. The only thing Biden and other Democrats care about is power. The Constitution and separation of powers are meaningless concepts to them.

Go Trump! We need him to save the country from the cascading disaster of the radical policies that Biden and the unelected bureaucrats are forcing on America.

Image by Andrea Widburg.