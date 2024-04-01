Biden denies designating Easter as the ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

Normal Americans were very upset to learn that Biden had issued an official proclamation declaring that Sunday, March 31, was this year’s official, national “Transgender Day of Visibility.” They were upset because March 31 also happened to be Easter, the holiest day in the Christian calendar. Having become aware of the outrage, Biden has now denied that he made that proclamation. It’s proof, as if we need it that Biden is either (a) demented, (b) a puppet, or (d) a compulsive liar. If this were a multiple choice, my answer would be “all of the above.”

Biden’s proclamation appeared on the official White House website. It’s unambiguous. First, it tells us that mentally ill or brainwashed people (or opportunistic perverts) who claim to belong to the opposite of their biological sex are, in fact, brave, creative, and an important part of the American fabric. Then, it announces explicitly:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

You can’t get more clear than that: “Joseph R. Biden…proclaim March 31, 2024…Transgender Day of Visibility.”

However, word has apparently trickled into Biden’s brain that normal Americans don’t like sharing Easter with the so-called “transgender” crowd. It’s emerged that yesterday when the press asked Biden about this proclamation, he denied it:

Now, the real debate is on. Did Biden deny the proclamation’s existence because he’s so demented that he has no idea what he’s doing from one day to the next or even from one hour to the next? Maybe he intentionally issued the proclamation, but his brain has purged it entirely from his memory.

Alternatively, did Biden deny the proclamation’s existence because he is a mere empty suit who does nothing at all? Instead, his White House is being run by radical, young college graduates who are busy implementing a hard leftist agenda to destroy America by destroying all of her institutions: the Constitution, the border, the military, her education system, her Christian underpinnings, etc. That seems very likely, and it could also work well with the dementia theory.

And then there’s the third alternative, which is consistent with Biden’s long history of telling out-and-out lies. This theory would see him knowingly issue the proclamation, whether on his own initiative or his aide’s behest. However, now that it’s become a political liability, he’s simply denying his prior actions. After all, this is a man who has managed to lie his way into the highest office in the land (including lying about Hunter’s hard drive during the debates). Why should he stop now?

Whatever the reason behind Biden’s statement, the reality is that we have in the White House a man who sullies the office with his presence and endangers America with his actions. George Washington weeps.