April 13, 2024

At UCLA’s medical school, suicide is a valid protest against societal pathologies

By Andrea Widburg

Last month, Aaron Bushnell, a member of the United States Air Force, decided to show his support for Hamas by setting himself ablaze. It was, perhaps, an appropriate form of suicide given that Hamas burned alive and otherwise tortured in medieval ways hundreds of Israelis prior to executing them, along with those whom they simply shot to death.

Bushnell was obviously a deeply sick man, whether because he was mentally ill or just plain evil, I do not know. However, at the UCLA Medical School, in the psychiatry department, he was celebrated as a mentally healthy man making a reasonable protest against America, a sick society. This isn’t just creepy; it’s also how you create a society of future suicide bombers.

Psychiatry residents Ragda Izar and Afaf Moustafa (whose names indicate but do not prove that they are Muslim) gave a joint presentation that the school’s diversity office and Health Ethics Center sponsored. In their talk, the two women offered a mind-numbing combination of woke-speak and psychiatric-speak (aka gibberish) to argue that there’s nothing mentally ill about setting yourself ablaze, one of the more painful ways to die. (And again, something Hamas freely used against Israelis, including babies, many of whom they’d tortured in other ways first.)

Image: A world where Satan is your psychiatrist by Andrea Widburg using AI.

For Izar and Moustafa, the suicide was a reasonable form of resistance…not that Bushnell, an American citizen and resident, actually had anything against which he was resisting. If one takes what these radical women are saying to its logical conclusion, they are preparing the students to whom they’re speaking to accept as normal and even admirable protest suicide that can easily morph into suicide bombings. After all, that’s what children in Gaza and the West Bank are raised to believe: Killing yourself while killing others is a good thing.

I can’t adequately summarize the insanity of these two fast-talking women whose pressed speech itself seems deeply off if we’re talking about pathology. I’ll just embed Aaron Sibarium’s thread for your review. It’s notable because it’s not just these women who are spreading the madness. The thread also incorporates other ways in which the institution teaches students to hate America and Israel and, along the way, trains them not to recognize as a problem personally and societally harmful thoughts and behavior (including encouraging failed transgender “affirmations” to end in suicide).

This woke madness also infects UCSF Medical School, which was long considered the premier school in the UC franchise. At this point, a wise person avoids any recent medical school graduates. Even if they learned some medicine, they are also learning truly evil ideas along with that hard knowledge.

One more thing before you read the thread: Whether you live in California or not, you’re paying for this garbage. The University of California system gets enormous amounts of federal funds both directly and indirectly (and the link doesn’t even talk about the grants for research projects).

