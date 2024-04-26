At 2,000 illegal crossings a day, San Diego becomes new ground zero for Joe Biden's open border

Texas has made it clear that it will do all it can to halt illegal border crossings.

That makes San Diego the new destination of choice for illegal aliens taking advantage of Joe Biden's open borders, given the hostile desert climate of Arizona, New Mexico and California's Imperial County. And sure enough, they are coming.

According to The Hill:

A San Diego official on Thursday dubbed his city the “new epicenter” for the border crisis and criticized California for “inflicting this upon ourselves.” “San Diego is the new epicenter for migrants and illegal immigration,” San Diego District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond posted on the social media platform X. “The surge in illegal crossings has propelled San Diego to the unfortunate position of leading all nine southern border sectors in April, a trend unseen since the 1990’s.” Desmond said Wednesday that in just one day, Border Patrol agents apprehended 2,000 people who were illegally crossing the border, “including 206 Chinese nationals.” Since October, there have been nearly 215,000 apprehensions from 75 different countries, his post said. “People are just walking across the border. Border Patrol agents are not empowered to stop them,” Desmond said in an interview with NewsNation. “All they’re doing is processing them once they … walk across the border.”

Desmond, who's a rare and lonely conservative, one of the Reagan Country originals, couldn't be more correct about the disaster unfolding in this county.

Crime, for one, looks like this:

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The man who was arrested for breaking into a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl appeared in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Alejandro Confessor, 22, faces charges of sex crimes, burglary and trespassing. He pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations in court. “These parents, these kids experienced something no one should have to,” Deputy District Attorney Eric Bodnar said after the arraignment Wednesday. “It truly is a parents’ worst nightmare.” Confessor faces 25 years to life behind bars if convicted on all charges. On Thursday, the suspect entered a residence located on Wellington St. through an open door, where he then assaulted the five-year-old while she was sleeping. He then fled the scene on foot. Just a few days after the first incident, on Sunday, surveillance footage appeared to capture the same man again at the property on Wellington St. around 3:30 a.m. However, authorities said he did not enter into the home and no one was harmed. Because he went back to the same residence, prosecutors argued in court that he should not be offered the $1 million bail that was previously set. The judge agreed.

And sure enough, reports are getting out that he's here illegally:

High-ranking officials are telling me that the person who raped a 5-year-old in Linda Vista is a known gotaway who illegally entered the country. The public must know if this is true.https://t.co/N5A0lDzk7g — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) April 26, 2024

Wellington Street, where the sick crime happened, is quite close to where I live. It's no border badlands outpost, nor is it a broken-window slum where all kinds of bad things happen. It's either at or next to an enclave of middle-class Navy housing, which is kept spic-and-span, if featureless, in its midcentury modern array, its lawns gleaming.

It doesn't surprise me that a door was left open at one of the homes for the monster to enter, because nothing ever happens in such a place -- that is, until Biden opened the border, which is 24.4 miles south.

Of course the crime is shocking, and that the dirtbag returned to the scene of his previous crime of invading an innocent five-year-old's bedroom and molesting that child is even creepier. Someone like that never should have been allowed into the country. But sure enough, he was.

But it doesn't stop at just pervert crime.

Wells, another rare conservative in this county, also notes that illegals get cold out there at the crossing points and they build fires:

Fire danger is the latest unintended consequence of an open border. The cartels are pushing people out east into fire country, and of course, it’s cold, so they are lighting fires. I remember the horrors of the Ceder fire. Many don’t even have fire insurance anymore because most… https://t.co/ylwpmigIuG — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) April 26, 2024

Lots of fires. And this surge video from a guy with a car on his dashcam at night must be seen to be believed:

Hey @CALFIRESANDIEGO these are all illegal foreigners violating important fire laws on our side of the border AS SOON AS THEY GET INTO OUR COUNTRY in Boulevard, San Diego, CA.



If an American citizen were to do this, what would the penalty be?



Video from @CoryGoat pic.twitter.com/ZxV1yqLX4k — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) April 24, 2024

Little update: It's all fire country out here, the 2003 Cedar fire came within a couple miles of my home, as far as Clairemont, I remember how firefighters heroically stopped it before it could reach a string of gas stations.

The abundant canyonlands around here, even in the heart of the urban part of San Diego where I am all get dry as dust in summer but offer convenient refuge to illegals and homeless encampments, given the hostile terrain. Think any of them might now camp out in these parts and start a campfire among the tinder to rise upwards and take out a few canyonside homes?

It's more than likely it will happen.

Meanwhile, out on the surfer side of things, the illegal immigrant boats that surfers must dodge are now coming in two to three a day according to reports.

And of course, the cartels have been busy, stewmaking their rivals and taking their killing act as far north as La Jolla.

There's lots of Navy activity for incoming Chinese nationals to spy on and lots of state and NGO cash for those seeking free housing, free medical care, free food, free transport, free college and all the other things that migrants reportedly are coming for. What could go wrong?

It's interesting stuff because this is the first time we have seen the open borders migrant surge hitting a large, mostly blue, city in a direct hit, and it can't be anything other than Biden's open borders policy doing it. That's because San Diego is much further away from the parts of Mexico that migrants reach first on their cross-country journey up the belly of Mexico, which is Texas. You have to travel something like an extra 1,000 miles to get to the San Diego County borderline, but that's what they are doing, because obviously, Texas is making it much harder to enter in that state.

It sounds like these 2,000 migrants a day are just the start of a big wave of them, given the sharp acceleration in their numbers. Desmond says they're coming as it's the "path to least resistance." The crimes and mayhem now coming in with them are just the beginning of a long stream of events that will render San Diego as damaged and distressed as Texas's border communities.

Maybe the blue voters here will wise up, but don't bank on it. Most are fine letting the place turn into an unliveable county.

Image: Screen shot from @CoryGoat video posted on Twitter