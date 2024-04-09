Amnesty International posthumously remembers Palestinian Arab ‘writer’ who died after 38 years in an Israel prison

Here’s the tweet from Amnesty International, posthumously remembering a Palestinian Arab “writer” who died after 38 years in an Israel prison:

The death in custody of Walid Daqqa, a 62-year-old Palestinian writer who was the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails after 38 years of imprisonment, is a cruel reminder of Israel’s disregard for Palestinians’ right to life ⬇️https://t.co/hSz0gdZgVj — Amnesty International (@amnesty) April 8, 2024

With this crafty writing, you might be led to believe that Israel had imprisoned Daqqa for some trivial political reason—but you’d be totally misinformed. And, you might be led to believe that Daqqa had died because of “cruel” treatment that “disregard[ed]” his humanity—and again, you’d be totally misinformed. Per Reuters, Daqqa, after “a long battle with cancer” had succumbed to the disease; oh, and the Israeli government (taxpayers) had been paying for his medical treatments while he was incarcerated.

From Bonchie at RedState today:

There was just one small problem with that description. Namely, it omitted the key detail that Daqqa was a terrorist who kidnapped and tortured a young Israeli.

And, also via Bonchie, here’s the X “Community Note” that was affixed to the Amnesty post:

Daqqa was imprisoned for the abduction, gruesome torture, and eventual murder of an Israeli citizen. He was not in jail for his writing - he only became a writer after his criminal conviction. Criminals die in jail all over the world - it is no reflection on Israeli attitudes.

In 1987, Daqqa was convicted of… this:

Do you mean Walid Daqqa? One of the most sadistic terrorists the Palestinian Nazi indoctrination system has created?



Kind Reminder: Walid is responsible for kidnapping 19 year old Moshe Tamam. First, they gouged out Moshe’s eyes, and then they mutilated him by cutting off parts… https://t.co/TmLpwa83jx pic.twitter.com/vzGkgZI9Q8 — Adam Albilya - אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) April 8, 2024

Cut from the same cloth as Amnesty, here’s how CNN framed Daqqa’s life:

In Israel, Daqqa was seen as a terrorist after he was convicted in connection with the killing of a soldier. But to many Palestinians, he was a symbol of their struggle for liberation from Israel.

I’m sure he was a “Palestinian” icon—they freely and happily elected terrorists to govern!

This is like crying over the demise of “combat medic” Jeffrey Dahmer who died during his own “cruel” imprisonment... in a Wisconsin penitentiary.

This is like mourning the death of “painter” Adolf Hitler, who died as extreme right-wingers closed in to undermine the “democracy” he’d created.

This is like when The Washington Post memorialized Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” who died at the hands of Western Zionists.

This is like shedding tears for the “freedom fighters” of Hamas who died while on a campaign of “liberation” for the “Palestinian” people.

As Bonchie said, “It’s a wildly perverted way to analyze world affairs and demographic interactions….” And, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Amnesty has “a disturbing obsession with glorifying sadistic murderers.”

Well, what else would you expect from an “humanitarian” NGO though?

Image: Richard Potts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.