A Trump-DeSantis dream ticket in the works?

Trump, a master-dealmaker, likes to keep people guessing.

The polls are getting better ... and better ... for him now, and it's all of them. Just look at this RealClearPolitics list of polls.

So who his vice presidential pick will be, in an election where he has a strong chance of winning, is a matter of intense speculation.

We probably won't find out until August with the GOP convention, but this meeting, described by President Trump on his Truth Social account, can only make one smile, thinking good things may be in the works:

Screen shot from Truth Social

I don't have any special knowledge of who he's going to pick, or if by reading the tea leaves from this note, I can tell it's going to be DeSantis.

But I have a feeling it is, because it makes such good sense for him to do so. Despite the primary campaign, which made it appear as though the two men were irreconcilable, there is a coming together now, just as there was a coming together with all the conservative forces in Argentina when libertarian Javier Milei was elected president a few months ago.

DeSantis has been an effective, popular, and excellent governor of Florida overall, and he holds mountains of good will from conservative and moderate voters. He's the voice of sanity and he has no scandals.

His latest moves against disruptive campus protestors spewing antisemitism to shut that crap down has reminded a lot of people that yes, his judgment and political instincts are pitch perfect.

And for Trump, that matters. Discussing these polls, Tom Bevan and Carl Cannon of Real Clear Politics found that the campus tantrums, particularly their anti-American element, are feeding into Trump's polling surge with voters. DeSantis is handling this garbage well, which is to say, the Reaganesque way, after the great Ronald Reagan who got his political start shutting down hippie protests at U.C. Berkeley in the '60s.

Might a Trump-DeSantis ticket work? It could work wildly well.

With Trump, there is always certainty, but never predictability. We know he will pick someone good, but who knows who he will pick?

A DeSantis ticket might just be in the works to unite the party. DeSantis will bring in conservative voters, Bush voters, Catholic voters, young voters concerned about Trump's age, Florida (and wannabe in Florida) voters and many more kinds of voters.

Just as Trump is always certain but never predictable, Biden is the opposite: He's never certain about which side he's on, as is evident in this Gaza conflict driving the protests, but he's always predictable. He can always be counted on to botch the job, as Obama has noted.

So a Trump-DeSantis dream ticket make a lot of sense. Many voters who are unsure about Trump are sure about DeSantis, meaning, they will come onboard the Trump train if Ron is there. Trump reassured nervous voters in 2016 with Mike Pence on the ticket, so he knows that if he picks DeSantis, it's likely to have the same effect.

My fingers are crossed that it happens.

Image: Trump White House Archives, via Flickr // public domain