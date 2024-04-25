A snapshot from the UPenn bookstore reveals how Islamic conquest operates

The Islamic faith is incompatible with a pluralist liberal democracy. That’s because Mohamed himself mandated that it be a winner-take-all, all-in-one system of culture, religion, and governance. Nothing else can be allowed to exist equally alongside it or even exist at all. Muslims have always taken this dictum seriously, and one of the ways they do this is that, when they conquer a territory, they don’t build their own institutions; instead, they repurpose the institutions of the conquered territory. That’s what happened to a section of the UPenn bookstore.

An example of this repurposing (which is historically what all of the conquering ideologies have done) is the Hagia Sophia mosque that sits at the heart of Istanbul. The building was constructed in 537 AD as a church on the Eastern edge of the Roman Empire. For over 900 years, it was the symbol of Eastern Orthodoxy and was one of the world’s major Christian sites. That ended in 1453 with the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople. Rather than tearing down the magnificent structure, the conquerors repurposed it, adding the minarets that must always be the tallest symbols of faith.

In America, however, that type of religious conquest is not supposed to happen. We are a pluralist country in which people are free to worship their God without fear. Islam, though, doesn’t accept other forms of worship. Mohamed’s mandate was to erase anything challenging Islamic thought and, as this video of Islamic conquests over the centuries shows, his warriors did a darn fine job:

Once a country has a Muslim majority, other faiths are either banned (as in Saudi Arabia), enslaved (think of the Yazidis), or subordinated as second-class citizens who are heavily taxed, banned from participating in civic matters, and subject to frequent pogroms. The point, always, is to keep the other faiths utterly subordinate or to destroy them entirely. Jews, of course, are specifically targeted because they had rejected Mohamed as their prophet. Therefore, he ordered their annihilation. It’s a doctrinal mandate.

When you’re an ascendant minority—that is, you’re gaining power, but you don’t yet have complete power—your mandated plan for another’s annihilation cannot rise to the level of Hitler’s almost-successful plan to erase European Jewry. Muslims understand that. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t use what power you have to annihilate where you can.

A perfect example of this has occurred in the University of Pennsylvania bookstore, which has a section entitled “Judaica.” That section has been conquered—and in a very in-your-face way. To prove the conquest, the section retains the title of “Judaica.” However, the shelves’ content reveals that there has been a complete and victorious conquest in that little spot of the Ivy League:

Ever wonder what the “Judaica” section at the official UPenn bookstore looks like? Take a look… Notice anything funny about it? Maybe the fact that not a single book is about anything related to Judaism. What is happening at the Ivy League is nothing shy of a dystopian society. pic.twitter.com/XzUvD1bvLm — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 23, 2024

Leftism, incidentally, operates the same way as Islam. It is not pluralist. It will not allow any conflicting systems of belief or government to operate—and that’s true down to the smallest bookshelf. For example, think of James Madison, one of the seminal figures in creating our constitutional republic. These are pictures that I took of the books dominating the shelves in the store at Montpelier in 2022. It showed that the hardcore Marxist ideology that today’s progressive Democrats espouse, an ideology completely at ends with the liberty-based constitutional republic our Founders envisioned, had effectively conquered James Madison:

No detail is too small for totalitarian ideologies. Everything must be rooted out. Woe betide us if either Islamists or leftists hold the reins of power in any American institutions, whether in Washington, D.C., or in libraries or bookstores across the country.

Image: Islam goes to war against books by AI, inspired by this Zonaro painting of Mehmet II conquering Constantinople.