A prestigious Boston hospital stops reporting maternal drug abuse because of ‘racism’

Democrats hate black people. They hated them in the days of slavery and in the days of Jim Crow. In 2024, in our enlightened era of Black Lives Matter, Critical Race Theory, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Democrats still hate blacks. In the old days, though, Democrats showed their teeth with open hostility. Their current, more effective tactic is to hide their hatred behind a mask of love.

We see this hatred in the press to abort black children, in criminal “justice” laws that have turned our legal system into a revolving door that allows predators to prey on the black community, and in education standards that leftists keep lowering because it’s easier to lower standards than to raise up minority students.

The newest entrant into the leftist policy of destroying black lives comes from one of Boston’s most prestigious hospitals, the Harvard-affiliated Mass General Brigham. That institution just formally announced that it will no longer report maternal drug use unless it’s really serious because doing so feeds into “structural racism.” After you’ve worked your way through this Marxist gibberish, I’ll translate:

As a part of our United Against Racism effort to achieve health equity for patients and communities across our system, we have prioritized health conditions with the greatest racial disparities in outcomes and are addressing policies that may unwittingly perpetuate structural racism. Substance use disorder (SUD) is a condition with significant racial and ethnic inequities, especially in the context of pregnancy, when more punitive approaches to substance use disproportionately affect Black individuals. Studies — including some within our system — have found that Black pregnant people are more likely to be drug tested and to be reported to child welfare systems than white pregnant people. One way that Mass General Brigham is addressing inequities in SUD is by creating a systemwide policy to support pregnant people and their infants to ensure a standardized and equitable approach to toxicology testing and reporting for pregnant people and their infants, aligned with national practice guidelines. The goal is to reduce barriers to treatment that have disproportionately impacted patients of color, while prioritizing practices that support the safety and wellbeing of families impacted by SUD. “Our new perinatal testing and reporting policy is the latest step in our efforts to address longstanding inequities in substance use disorder care and to provide compassionate, evidence-based support to families, while addressing substance use disorder as a treatable health condition,” said Sarah Wakeman, MD, senior medical director for Substance Use Disorder, Mass General Brigham. “This policy reflects an emerging consensus, based on sound science, that is being embraced by our peer institutions and was developed in coordination with a wide range of partners.” [snip] To that end, Mass General Brigham’s new policy, launching this month, makes several changes for providers: First, the new policy requires written consent for toxicology testing of any pregnant individual or infant outside of emergent situations. At the same time, it limits toxicology testing to circumstances where results will change the medical management of the pregnant person or infant. The policy also notes that an abuse/neglect report to state child welfare agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire after delivery should be filed only if there is reasonable cause to believe that the infant is suffering or at imminent risk of suffering physical or emotional injury and that ‘substance exposure’ alone, including treatment with methadone or buprenorphine for opioid use disorder, does not require a report of abuse or neglect in the absence of protective concerns for the infant.

Translation: Black pregnant women are more likely than women of other races to be tested and reported to child welfare authorities for drug use. Moving forward, unless the caregiver is super-duper certain that a fetus or baby is really, truly, actually at risk from maternal drug use, Mass General Brigham is no longer going to test or squeal to the authorities.

I’d like to propose a different solution: Test all mothers for drug use and report users to the authorities. I say this because it’s impossible to imagine a situation in which a child, born or unborn, can thrive if its mother is ingesting illicit substances. However, rather than saving children, especially black children, from physical and developmental problems from maternal drug use or from abuse or death, the hospital is going to let it all go.

This is “love” as an abuser defines it. With a smiling face, he metes out punishment to the object of his hatred, all the while claiming that “you’ve gotta be cruel to be kind” because it means that “I love you.”

Discipline in the classic sense of teaching knowledge and wisdom, even while providing the necessary structure for a child to develop, is not abusive; it is kind, even if a child may resent the process. However, hiding behind “racial equity” as an excuse to deprive minority children of education or even life is cruel beyond all comprehension.

Image: Maternal love by Freepik.