A middle school in Utah apparently let furries run free (and bite and scratch, too)

Payson, Utah, is a suburb with a little over 20,000 people in the Provo-Orem metro area. It’s a religious region with many Mormons and people from other Judeo-Christian faiths. The mayor’s office is nonpartisan, but I’m willing to bet that this is a conservative town. That fact, however, did not stop a student protest at the local middle school based upon allegations that the principal is letting kids who identify as “furries” run free.

(For those who haven’t been introduced to the furry fetish, a furry is a person who either contends that he is an animal or that he has an animal persona with which he identifies. Either way, he dresses and purports to act like his animal “identity.” This is not cute. It’s a sexual fetish.)

A citizen journalist and conservative radio host named Adam Bartholomew interviewed some of the 70 children at Mt. Nebo Middle School in Payson who walked out to protest the claimed feral behavior of these “furry” kids. According to the protesting students, the “furries” come to school in full costumes, including masks—something that deeply offends the other students, who aren’t allowed to wear masks even on Halloween. In addition, the furries wear “butt plug” tails, and, yes, I’m as appalled as you are that middle school kids even know what a ”butt plug” is.

Image by AI.

Additionally, the children whom Bartholomew interviewed claim that the furries, in pursuit of their animal “identity,” hit, scratch, and bite the students. They also spray them, not with urine or musk, as an actual animal would, but with Febreeze. Call me old-fashioned, but if my child were deliberately sprayed with a chemical, I would call the police on the actor.

But that’s not what’s happening, say the children. Instead, the principal has allegedly cordoned off the furries. Once at school, the normal students claim that they must leave the furries strictly alone lest they be perceived as harassing them. They also assert that the reason for this furry protection in the little suburb of Payson, Utah, is that the principal’s child “identifies” as a furry.

While the students were protesting, ABC got the “other” side of the story from a furry. Weirdly, even this furry is offended by what’s said to be going on in the school:

What a time to be alive.



Yesterday, over 70 students walked out of Mt. Nebo School to protest the school for letting "furries" to bite, bark, & lick them.



ABC even interviewed a "member of the furry community" (they/them) to give a comment about the situation: pic.twitter.com/zIMjoy9U9b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 18, 2024

It’s important to point out here that the school district says that the students are not telling the truth. Sure, some students show up wearing little headbands and other indicators of their animal selves, but they’re not calling themselves furries, and they’re not assaulting anyone.

On Wednesday there was a student walkout at Mt. Nebo Middle School in Utah, allegedly over school policy that supports "Furries."



This video, created by conservative radio host Adam Bartholomew, has gone viral, after being reposted by by many right-leaning X accounts.



Problem… pic.twitter.com/1TP1ilBeNy — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 18, 2024

For now, I’ll assume the story is true. I don’t make that assumption solely for blog copy. I do so because, in today’s America, it could so easily be true.

Just look at Libs of TikTok to see the endless number of videos showing bizarre, hyper-emotional teachers proudly bringing their sexual fetishes to the classroom to indoctrinate and get props from students aged two and up. The mere fact that the protesting students even know what furries are and that the older among them know what “butt plugs” are tells you that there’s a problem.

The bigger point is that those people who think that their children are safe in conservative regions are deluding themselves. The problem doesn’t start in the classrooms. It starts in America’s colleges and universities, especially in the teacher programs.

These are incubators for every racist, anti-Christian, antisemitic, anti-America, sexually fetishistic idea present in America. Once the college students are suitably indoctrinated, they’re take their newly minted credentials out into the world, where they spread these bizarre, hate-filled ideas into every school in America, no matter whether the school is Red or Blue.

One more thing: Most teachers are still women, and those who are not women are often very effeminate gay men. With that in mind, as well as remembering the general madness of leftist women since 2020, a friend reminded me of what George Orwell wrote in his masterpiece, 1984: