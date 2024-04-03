A lying media equates to election interference

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden were at a fundraiser for the rich, and everyone seemed very proud that they were able to raise $25 million from these well-heeled leftists.

Media members routinely claim that there is too much money in politics, yet they are very pleased about the rich supporting Biden, helping to raise a record-breaking number. Why are the donors’ names being hidden? I thought Democrats were for transparency.

At the event, Obama said that Biden really cares about the little guy, while Trump doesn’t. It appears that Obama is confused. While Trump was president he focused on lower taxes, energy independence, and fewer regulations. Real wages rose rapidly, especially for those at the bottom, and his policies kept energy prices and overall inflation very low. Poverty hit an all-time low at the end of 2019. Housing was much more affordable.

Biden’s policies of big government, open borders, and the destruction of the oil industry have hit the poor and middle class very hard.

Dictatorially forcing people to buy electric cars, trucks, combines, and tractors and forcing them to convert their homes to all electric will continue to destroy the poor and middle classes. Forcing power plants to convert will cost all consumers. It will greatly harm everyday Americans, but the rich will do just fine. That is not caring for the little guy.

The media makes a major effort to misinform (lie) to the public and to hide things from the public that would undermine Biden and the Democrat agenda. Here are a few examples:

Biden campaigned on opening the border. As soon as he took office he signed a litany of executive orders to reverse Trump’s excellent policies to control the border. The media doesn’t report that if Biden really cared about undoing the chaos he’s caused, he would reimplement Trump’s policies, because they don’t want the public to see the truth.

The media rarely said anything about all the deaths at the border, or the massive invasion of illegals.

The Republicans passed a bipartisan bill in the House in May of 2023 to control the border; Chuck Schumer wouldn’t even call the bill for a vote. Somehow, the media ignores this.

Democrats voted against the Laken Riley Act, which would have been tough on illegal immigrants who are criminals.

Democrats voted against a bill to block Biden from using taxpayer money to fly illegals throughout the U.S.

But the current talking points from the media and other Democrats is that the massive crisis and influx of illegals is caused by Trump and Republicans. They are intentionally lying to mislead voters.

For years, the media and other Democrats have sought to publically destroy Justice Clarence Thomas. Senator Schumer even threatened Court members, telling them they would “pay the price” if they didn’t bend to the Democrats’ will.

Yet Trump, who has been targeted by politicized federal agencies, DAs, attorneys general, and judges for eight years in search of a crime, must be gagged if he dares comment about being targeted.

He must be gagged if he points out that a judge, who is handling his case, has a daughter who helped raise $93 million for Democrats.

The CDC continuously misled Americans about COVID. Now the agency warns of “concerning” spikes in TB, measles, and other diseases; somehow though, its bureaucrats don’t warn about how dangerous open borders are. It shows that they are politicized instead of focusing on protecting people from disease. The media also ignores the link between diseases and Biden’s disastrous open border policies.

Biden uses the bureaucrats at the EPA to regulate gas cars and trucks out of existence. Not once has the compliant media asked the regime to justify doing this. They go along with the fiction that politicians and bureaucrats can control temperatures, sea levels, and the severity of storms if we simply hand over all our money and sovereignty.

For fourteen years, the media and other Democrats have falsely claimed that Obamacare makes health care more affordable, while premiums and out-of-pocket expenses have skyrocketed. The only people who save money are the small percentage of Americans who receive subsidies. The media lies when saying that Republicans don’t want people to have health insurance, because what Republicans want is for people to have freedom of choice.

We are falsely told, without evidence, that Biden’s policies have reduced the inflation rate. When gas prices slightly decreased from record highs, they bragged! But, they’re extremely quiet as prices have gone up around 15% so far this year, which in turn, impacts prices for everything else.

Gas prices on December 31, 2023: $3.13 (crude oil was $72 per barrel).

Gas prices today: $3.54 (crude oil is $83 per barrel).

And, since Biden took office, crude is up over 110%.

It seems every year that we are told that Earth’s temperature has reached a tipping point. They use this warming as an excuse to destroy industries that produce reasonably priced and reliable energy.

What the media doesn’t tell the public is that there are few deaths from heat, but many more from cold; they also never present scientific data to show a correlation between our use of combustion vehicles and temperatures, because there is none and they don’t care.

And, no matter how much evidence is shown that Joe Biden was directly involved and received benefits from the corrupt Biden family kickback business, the media and other Democrats intentionally lie, claiming that there is no evidence.

Summary: Democrats care about power and pushing the leftist agenda, nothing more. Their policies make more people dependent on the government instead of providing people opportunities to move up the economic ladder. The only thing they care about regarding “the little guy” is buying his vote.

Most of the media will intentionally lie to destroy anyone who gets in the way of Democrats as they quest for power. They interfere in our elections every day. They are the truest and greatest threat to our republic.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.