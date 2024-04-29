A justice delayed is justice denied

Do you remember the glorious days after the leak of the Supreme Court’s abortion decision in Dobbs? Oh, the conjecture! Who was the leaker? One of the court’s leftists? Breyer, who was about to retire? A leftist court clerk? And the protests at the homes of the justices who actually support the Constitution! Wonderful!

Those were heady days for the Left, who, despite a specific federal law criminalizing precisely the kind of harassment those “protestors” were daily performing, were not arrested. US Marshalls and other law enforcement agents were allowed—barely—to protect justice’s homes, which turns out to have been a good thing—not for the left—as one of them showed up prepared to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh and probably his entire family. He was arrested, but oddly, after two years, the Biden’s Handler’s Department of Justice, hasn’t so much as scheduled a trial date.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is dragging its feet in prosecuting Nicholas Roske, the man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leaving legal experts perplexed about the slow-moving pace of the case. Roske was indicted for attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice nearly two years ago in June 2022, after allegedly traveling from his parent’s home in California to the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., with the intent to kill Kavanaugh. Roske, a biological male who identified in some online posts as a transgender woman, was upset over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, according to court documents.

Ah! There’s a clue, actually two clues.

This case would appear to be delivered on a silver platter to prosecutors. Roske actually called the police to report himself. The police found guns, zip ties and everything else necessary to commit murder in Roske’s suitcase, and though media accounts aren’t saying, presumably Roske made incriminating statements, if not exactly a full and explicit confession. According to the article, there have been nearly a dozen continuances granted since Roske’s initial appearance in October, 2022.

It’s noteworthy that after nearly two years, there is still no trial date or plea agreement in this case," Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, told the Free Beacon. "While pretrial motions would resolve questions about the admissibility of some of the evidence, including statements made by Roske, there is no underlying procedural reason why it would take this long to get to trial."

Keep in mind this is an attempted murder case, the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice, and perhaps members of his family. One would think the United States has an interest in deterring the murders of members of our highest court. As John Belushi said: “but noooooooooooo!”

Had Roske tried to murder one of the leftist justices, we can be reasonably certain he would already have been tried, convicted and given the maximum possible sentence. We can also be certain one reason the DOJ is slow-walking this case is Roske is trans, and Biden’s Handlers need every trans/queer/gay/lesbian vote they can get. Prosecuting Roske before the election would tend to damage the trans narrative that depicts all trans as morally superior beings, people evolved to a higher plane of existence, living their true lives unlike all those dull, hateful, racist, Christian Normals. Doubtless the DOJ doesn’t want to depict the Constitutional members of the Supreme Court, a court the Left constantly reviles, as sympathetic, deserving of the protection of the rule of law they are constitutionally established to protect and defend.

It's also possible Roske has threatened to expose information Biden’s Handlers absolutely don’t want to expose, and certainly not before the election. But if so, what could that be? Perhaps Roske didn’t act alone. Perhaps he was solicited and paid by people with a vested interest in electing Biden and eliminating a constitutional justice prior to the election so Biden’s Handlers could appoint another Leftist aided by a Senate controlled by the left. Obviously, I’m speculating, but so low is the public’s trust in our institutions, and justifiably so, such speculation, which once might have been thought impossible, is at the least, now plausible, perhaps even likely.

And of course, the DOJ isn’t commenting. So bizarre, so irregular, is the lack of prosecution, how could they?

Should Donald Trump survive the lawfare and be elected, as now seems possible, Roske’s case will be promptly adjudicated. Should Biden’s Handler’s prevail, it’s most likely the case, as our liberties, will quietly go away.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.