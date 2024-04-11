A gay-themed country-western hoedown in Seattle just canceled the American flag

The Emerald City Hoedown is a nationally known country-western event hosted by an LGBTQ+ country-western dance club. When a dance team showed up at the most recent hoedown wearing stars-and-stripes shirts, some attendees were so “triggered” that the organizers told the team to shed their shirts or get out. The team—and another one—left with heads held high. What happened is both laughable and a reminder that too many members of the LGBTQ+ community are, or have been brainwashed into being, unstable snowflakes who seek America’s destruction.

The Rain Country Dance Association (“RCDA”), which has organized the Emerald City Hoedown for 15 years, is an LGBTQ+ country-western dance club:

Founded in 2005, the Rain Country Dance Association was created to ensure that Seattle and the Pacific Northwest continues to have a strong and growing GLBTQ country-western dance scene, a scene owned and shepherded by the dance community itself.

Nor is the RCDA a stand-alone entity. Instead, “Rain Country is a member of the International Association of Gay/Lesbian Country Western Dance Clubs (IAGLCWDC).” I hope you appreciate, as I do, that the people who exist under the banner of the LGBTQQIP2SAA acronym belong to a club that has IAGLCWDC as its acronym. These people aren’t messing around when it comes to the specifics of who they are.

Given RCDA’s origins and affiliation, it’s to be expected that most of the organizers and many of the attendees at the hoedown will be Democrats. But just how Democrat are they? Well, the Borderline Dance Team discovered the level of both leftism and snowflakery when it attended the most recent hoedown (April 4 to 7), at the RCDA’s invitation.

It’s important to note that the Borderline Dance Team is an inland group rather than coming from coastal Washington. Those familiar with the West Coast, from California to Washington, know that it’s the coastal cities that are the home of wacky leftism, from Los Angeles to Seattle, stopping along the way at the San Francisco Bay Area and Portland. And while some inland cities are leftist (Sacramento in California and Olympia in Washington), people away from the coast mostly run conservative.

Given the Borderline Dance Team’s inland origins, it’s not surprising that they would choose to have the American flag as their troop’s theme:

Their costume choice was not a secret. Before this story blew up, the Emerald City Hoedown apparently had a web page showing the dance teams in their costumes. That page no longer contains any images. However, once the team arrived in their red, white, and blue glory, the snowflakes and antisemites reacted:

Unfortunately, what our team was met with upon arrival was that our flag tops were offensive to some of the convention goers. There was a small group that felt “triggered and unsafe”. They had several claims for this reasoning. Mostly associated with the situation in Palestine and the Trans community in America. At first we were told we would just be boo’d, yelled at and likely many of them would walk out. This did not deter us. But then we were given an ultimatum. Remove the flag tops and perform in either street clothes (which most didn’t bring as they traveled there in their uniforms) or they would supply us with ECH shirts from years past… Or, don’t perform at all, which effectively was asking us to leave.

The troop members, to their credit, chose to walk, as did another organization called West Coast Country Heat, which was also wearing red, white, and blue.

Jason Rantz spoke with Lindsay Stamp, a Borderline Dance Team co-chair, who said that the above “triggering” happened within just 30 minutes of their arrival. She explained that the group does not consider itself political, but only patriotic, supporting the military, veterans, and first responders. What Stamp doesn’t understand is that, for the left, America’s very existence is a political question that must be resolved with America’s destruction.

The great irony, of course, is that the team was taken down because the LGBTQ+ organization yielded to an alliance of transgender and Hamas activists. Hamas views the whole LGBTQ+ panoply as a capital crime. Literally. This is what happens to LGBTQ+ people in the Muslim world:

#ISIS threw 2 gay men from the roof of a building in #Palmyra #Syria. So far more than a dozen similar act by #ISIS. pic.twitter.com/pV5Cu6T9BQ — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) July 23, 2015

Your reminder that Ayatollah regime in Iran is an anti-Gay genocidal entity that regularly tortures & executes LGBT for no reason. The regime executed these 2 gay men Mehrdad Karimpour & Farid Mohammadi in Jan. 2022 for crime of sodomy. Where's outrage from the leftists?👇 pic.twitter.com/MXMRYN4eyW — Karmel Melamed (@KarmelMelamed) May 7, 2023

To the extent the Muslim world even recognizes transgenderism, it puts its own twisted spin on it:

Iran executes gay men for being homosexual … unless they become “trans women”.



In that case, all is well … since “the gays” have been “sexually cleansed”



They are then considered “heterosexual women”.



Think about that. #GayErasure pic.twitter.com/Gny3EpnE54 — Unwoke American Homo 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@JBos6171992) September 14, 2023

Hamas, to which the LGBTQ+ movement gives its fealty, is not immune to the LGBTQ+ purge:

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas executed one of the group's leading commanders after allegations surfaced of gay sex and theft, it has been revealed. Members of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades shot Mahmoud Ishtiwi, 34, three times in the chest after they had detained him for a year, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Hamas announced that the man in charge of a number of the group's tunnels used for smuggling and surprise attacks had been executed for moral turpitude, a Hamas term for homosexuality.

The term “useful idiot” predates the Cold War, but it came into its own then to describe a stupid, ill-informed person who can be used as a stooge for communism. Now, that same person is a stooge for Islamism, too. The Islamic-Communist alliance has found more than its share of useful idiots among the LGBTQ+ community, a group with many members who are vulnerable to the worst kind of brainwashing.