A disgrace for the US Senate

There is no more room in our country for fools; we are full up. We have been bested by the best of fools — the U.S. Senate, in which today, mostly thanks to Chuck Schumer but really thanks to all the Democrats in the Senate, it has been made clear that no tradition, no constitutional respect, and no national empathy exists anymore on Capitol Hill. The American people are past being outmaneuvered and now stand askance, beaten down by the fools and rogues in D.C. with far too much power on their hands and far too weak to care. These senators all well know the critical jam we’re in with Biden’s open border — and today, they not only let us know they don’t care, but rub our noses in it, not even allowing our fears and our despair their day in court.

The Republicans were outfoxed and shamed by the most cynical “point of order” from Majority Leader Schumer at his bully pulpit. (Senator John Kennedy called Schumer’s point of order “specious,” and right he was.) Schumer unilaterally declared that the first article of impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas, brought to the Senate from the House, was ‘unconstitutional” because it did not delineate impeachable offenses. Total hogwash. Article 2 went by the boards next and in similar fashion. Every Democrat in the Senate upheld Schumer’s point of order by their votes, despite repeated attempts from the Republicans in motions to redirect, or postpone, the cataclysm. There would be no discussion, no evidence, no precedent, no postponement, and no trial — only disgrace.

Although we were forewarned of this national failure to redress, again, the Republican senators were still caught “unaware” (which they are getting very good at). We, as a people, were not forearmed for today’s grotesquery on the Hill. Awful as it is that the border crisis has overwhelmed our country, it is seriously worse, and never to be forgotten, that the Democrats allowed an unbroken tradition of the acceptable legitimacy of impeachment trials being conducted in the Senate in a fair and “just” manner. This time, the trial didn’t even make it to the floor.

Nothing says we’re broken in America like the spectacle today on the Senate floor. A “senatorial” mockery of calmness prevailed, but, underneath, the very air was stunned by an anticipated fury from the clear and large majority of the American people, entirely betrayed and summarily dismissed, with no remedy for the border crisis that is killing us.

Even as the mayors of several Democrat cities cry in their soup, regarding what the immigration crisis has brought down on them, and turn to demand far more of and from their citizens than they do of the illegals thronging the streets, the Democrats of both Senate and House refuse to acknowledge the breaking point in America brought on by Biden. We can only assume they cling to their repulsive privilege because that is all they’ve got. Soon, they will not even have that. They have already lost their dignity.

Image via Picryl.