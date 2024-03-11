White girl beaten (to death?) by black classmate—school district offers ‘condolences’ to all involved while Big Media ignores

There’s a video spreading like wildfire across social media in which a petite female highschooler (Kailee) squares up against a hulking classmate; mere seconds into the video we see the former decisively pummeled, before her head is repeatedly slammed into the cement by the latter—I’m not sure what led to the students deciding to duke it out, but the encounter left Kailee either dead or clinging to her life in the hospital (I can’t find an accurate report on her current condition).

Now, unlike Big Media’s penchant for attaching the “racism” or “hate crime” label any time a black person is hurt (or dies) by the hands of a white person, since I don’t know the details of this fight, I won’t be jumping to conclusions—and, we do see a black girl step in an attempt to stop the beating after Kailee takes a number of hits once it’s clear she doesn’t stand a chance.

But, what is worth focusing on is what we do know: the response of the media and the school district to the whole tragic scene, as well as the left’s influence within these apparatuses.

First the school district’s statement, via Fox News:

It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.

As I read that, there’s no condemnation, like at all, of the black girl’s aggression—the district offers condolences to “everyone involved” and requests that people be “kind and respectful” to both the victim’s family and the perpetrator’s family. While I certainly wouldn’t argue that a person be unkind, or disrespectful to the assailant’s family, and my heart also breaks for the black girl who no doubt has suffered from a broken home, degenerate influence, and abuse, she’s absolutely to blame for her own actions, and a cry for justice and accountability should obviously be included in a statement from a school district. But then again, this is the public “education” system, meaning it’s saturated with leftists with their completely backward sense of victim and perpetrator—and even more so, considering this specific district’s radical commitment to the DEI ethos:

NEW: Reports are coming in that brutal fights involving students in @HazelwoodSD have been going on for YEARS. The school appears to have incorporated equity based school discipline policies according to their most recent DEI Initiative.



A former student tells me another student… https://t.co/aUcv9hEria pic.twitter.com/KEWwLCA6qQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2024

Also, here:

In 2022, Hazelwood School District won the "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Award." They're the best at incorporating DEI!



They were also sued by a former employee who alleged years of discrimination against white employees.



What is going on at @hazelwoodsd?! https://t.co/aUcv9hDTsC pic.twitter.com/gOHMZJVvJt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2024

Naturally, given the scene, Big (leftist) Media has chosen to ignore it; at this point, the story appears to have only been picked up by smaller local outlets. As far as I can tell, nothing from CNN, MSNBC, Hollywood, etc.

DEI is simply, Saul Alinksy’s instruction to “rub raw the sores of discontent” put into policy; and, the rubbing of those sores of discontent sure does start at a young age. This is one of the most disturbing and heartbreaking videos I’ve ever watched, so you’ve been warned:

They learn violence in childhood🚨 pic.twitter.com/kPgn2mFV5C — 伯金 • Беркин • ברקין • Bеrkin (@B2RKN) March 11, 2024

White privilege? What about black privilege, or the latitude to be a violent thug and an absolute menace and escape any punitive consequences. Both videos illustrate the reality that there is a feral subculture that is directly linked to the leftist philosophy, and it is flourishing; I say subculture because of course this does not apply to all blacks. Did blacks act like this when living under the blessings of a civilized and conservative society? Hardly—Thomas Sowell has a lot to say on the thriving state of the black community prior to the Great Society and anti-poverty programs of 20th century Democrats.

