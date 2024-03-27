Watch your back, Mr. President.

Call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but these days every conspiracy theory seems to come true, and then some.

Consider the incredible planning that went into the 2020 election theft. Massive amounts of planning in multiple states, and executed simultaneously. We all concluded going to bed that evening that this was Trump’s win… and then in the morning it wasn’t. We all saw videos of ballots appearing out of nowhere in the voting centers. Ballot counting centers were shut down and poll watchers told to leave while vote counting still took place. We all either watched or are fully aware of the incredible discoveries revealed in Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules” that filled ballot boxes with suspicious ballots.

Yet it happened. And we could do nothing about it. Biden is serving his fourth year.

Then, only a few months later, we witnessed J6. If anyone had hypothesized on January 5 that the FBI and Capitol Police planned to agitate the crowd gathered at the Capitol, then opened the doors for members of the rally to peacefully enter the building, being respectful, taking selfies, and staying behind the ropes, yet many of them would eventually be arrested and held in prison for months and years, or hypothesized that Democrats in Congress enabled and/or orchestrated the event by turning down the National Guard requested by Donald Trump, or even that a government agency planted two pipe bombs as “plan B” in case “plan A” didn’t work, they’d be set in the corner with a tinfoil hat.

But that’s what happened. And we could do nothing about it as many innocent prisoners rot in jail, with some having lost hope and taken their own lives.

The lesson learned is that the Left will stop at nothing to stop Donald Trump no matter who or how many get hurt, and that’s been obvious with all the sham indictments and trials of Donald Trump for crimes he did not commit. Are they trying to break him? Well, that didn’t work. He comes out stronger each time swinging. Are they trying to disillusion his supporters? BACKFIRE! Are they trying to bankrupt his campaign? Remember… this is DJT, with more financial tricks up his sleeve than Wile E. Coyote.

However, just as Dinesh D’Souza has revealed, I believe “it’s always the patterns, stupid.” We all saw the patterns the day after election day, and it was plainly obvious to all of us who have even a modicum of statistical talent that the election was stolen. We all also quickly saw the patterns of J6, the timeline, the lack of real violence, DJT’s insistence on “peacefully and patriotically”, and we immediately questioned how this could possibly be called an “insurrection?”

It therefore begs the question: what are the patterns that should be obvious today? Well, in a normal campaign it is the candidate (or their committee) who plan where and when the candidate travels. If someone wanted to plan something nefarious against the candidate (who has 24/7 protection by Secret Service) it would be hard to make any plans with uncertain venues.

Enter the multiple court appearances that are planned well ahead in large cities, not by the candidate in question, but by the government in control of those cities. If one wanted to plan anything nefarious, this is exactly how it’s done. Maybe I’ve watched too many movies of bank heists and other crimes that have meticulous planning… or maybe I’ve just witnessed the Democrats doing just that for the last four years.

Watch your back, Mr. President.

Image: Executive Office of the President of the United States