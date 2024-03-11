Under Gov. Sarah Sanders, time to process Arkansas’s sex assault kits slashed from eight months to… just 90 days

If you were to meditate on the pro-crime policies of the Democrat left (aided and abetted by its Republican squishy collaborators), a number of things might immediately come to mind: the preventable deaths of young women like Laken Riley who was murdered while running by a known felon, one who had been intentionally loosed on the American public; you might think of the crumbling metropolises, like New York City and its deployment of guardsmen to patrol the subway, or Chicago with illegal hordes saturating city block sidewalks and underpasses; you might focus of the lawless “Soros” prosecutors aiding and abetting the ushering in of a “nasty” and “brutish” state of nature à la Mad Max; or, you might think of the scandalous reality that tens of thousands of rape kits sit around untested in warehouses, their DNA contents slowly dissipating over time, because too many politicians couldn’t care less about sexual violence.

Yet, here’s a fantastic win for conservative policies from someone who actually does care about the sexual victimization of human beings, and another testament that a conservative really is the best man (or woman) for the job; the story, via Just the News:

Arkansas crime lab slashes turnaround time on sexual assault kits under Gov. Sarah Sanders The Arkansas State Crime Lab has whittled down the wait time for sexual assault kit reports from eight months to 90 days, state lawmakers were told Friday. … The state crime lab currently has 130 unassigned kits, down from 600 last year, according to Jennifer Beaty-West, deputy director of scientific operations. She attributed the improved turn-around times to additional staffing provided by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Back in 2015, Arkansas’s legislature passed a law that required the state crime lab to inventory untested sexual assault kits, and over the course of Asa Hutchinson’s 8-year tenure (2015–2023), the backlogged kits went from 1,300 to 600. (As far as I can tell, this isn’t taking into account any new kits that entered the queue.) Over eight years that’s a 53.8% decrease—or annually, 6.73%.

Now Hutchinson is a RINO, so slow-moving and inefficient government is just as predictable with him as it is with Democrats—but when a conservative assumes the state’s executive office? Sanders only became governor in January 2023, and in the course of one year alone, as you see above, that number dwindled from 600 all the way down to 130—this is a 78.3% decrease, or more in one year than all of Hutchinson’s eight.

And, what used to take eight months to complete now takes 90 days, with a projected turnaround time of just 60 days by next year.

It’s not often we conservatives rack up a “win" because we’re living in the most lawless era of American history, but Sanders and the Arkansas voters certainly get credit for this one. Bravo!

