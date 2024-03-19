Twice-deported illegal employed as Protestant church 'teacher' charged with molesting girls praying in church

Need any more evidence that the border is out of control?

Look at this charmer, employed by a Protestant Pentecostal church in Montgomery County, Maryland as a "teacher," according to the New York Post:

A migrant from El Salvador who is charged with molesting children as young as 6 was deported twice — then arrested and released back into the community last year despite being in the country illegally, according to authorities. Ervin Jeovany Alfaro-Lopez, 33, is accused of groping at least four little girls as they prayed at a church outside Washington, DC, while he worked there as a teacher. He faces 25 counts of sexual misconduct charges for abuse allegations date as far back as 2014. Following his latest arrest March 11, Alfaro-Lopez is being held without bond in Montgomery County Detention Center.

The story goes on to describe how he entered the country illegally at least as early as 2014, was thrown out in 2015, got in again illegally and was thrown out in 2020, turned up in Maryland, where a large community of Salvadoran migrants live, and got charged with rape and other sexual offenses in 2023, but then this happened:

However, after again re-entering the US illegally at some point — he was arrested by Montgomery County Police Aug. 9, 2023 and charged with second-degree rape and two counts of a sex offense in the third degree, ICE told The Post. But he was back on the streets just two days later after the Montgomery County Detention Center refused to honor an immigration detainer issued by ICE, the agency spokesperson told The Post. “This is a perfect example of the level of criminality … when folks are recycled back into communities and jurisdictions are not honoring our detainers, very tragic story here,” ERO Baltimore Field Office Director Darius Reeves said in a statement to FOX 5 DC. “Counties cannot continuously recycle gang members with guns, child molesters, rapists, accessory to murders, you cannot continuously allow that to happen,” he added.

Now he's been charged with a string of new sexual assaults, this time against young girls praying in the church, feeling them up to feed his perversions and molesting them. He even molested the pastor's daughter.

It's hard to say where the lion's share of the blame lies here, given that it goes in all directions.

The Feds failed to enforce the border and imprison him as the law requires when he tried entering again after the first deportation.

The County of Montgomery, Maryland carries blame, too, having released him after sexual assault charges, which included rape in 2023, based on its 'sanctuary' status. That someone could be charged with rape and let out on the streets to go rape or molest again, all to prevent his deportation, is astounding.

Montgomery County, you may recall, was the site of a rash of rapes by illegals against residents, and popular protests that followed by 2019. Montgomery County officials dismissed the protestors as "Nazis." Five years have passed, and well, this illegal knew exactly where to go to satisfy his criminal urges. I wrote about that when it happened here. The region has also been awash in murders, child trafficking, and migrant gang activity, which I wrote about here.

Now this alleged pervert turns up and the church may be culpable, too, although to its credit, seemed to draw the line at the pastor's daughter, at least.

Why the heck did they hire this twice-deported illegal and does 'illegal' mean anything to them in their hiring practices? While I found no concrete evidence that the church takes federal funding for "refugee processing" or "migrant services" (the Big Nine religious groups of the Migrant Industrial Complex who do can be read here) but Mision Cristiana Elim's very growth as a church, according to the abstract of this Asbury Journal report on it in 2014, is profoundly based on increasing the migrant count in the states:

Immigration from Latin America to the U.S. is often seen as the movement of individuals across borders, but it often impacts communities as well, including religious organizations. Because of the cell-group focus of Misión Cristiana Elim in El Salvador and the large number of Salvadoran immigrants, it is not surprising that this movement is also growing rapidly as immigrants move into new areas. This case illustrates how one Hispanic church movement is growing transnationally through immigration.

Obviously, by fair means or foul. They ended up with 'foul' in this case, given that the illegal out teaching the kids had a record of lawbreaking they should have been suspicious of.

Their leading pastor, back in El Salvador, is a notorious hater of El Salvador's President Nayyib Bukele, who cleaned up nearly all the crime in his country (and as I researched this, found that Bukele hates him back).

Obviously, crime is not as serious a problem to this church as law and order, so if the church here is anything like their home church back in El Salvador, they would seem to have a minimal concern for migrant crime, and their permissive attitudes may have perpetuated it.

What an ugly story. If a bad guy can't be locked up, what kind of society do we have? Worse still, if illegal immigration amounts to a get-out-of-jail-free card, where does this end? The whole illegals-protecting establishment shares the blame in the assaults on those young girls praying in church.

Image: government seal, via Wikipedia // public domain